Advertisement for Bids Hubbard County Hi

Advertisement for Bids Hubbard County Highway Project, Park Rapids, MN Bids Close: Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM Advertisement for Bids - Sealed proposals will be received until 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023, by Jed A. Nordin, County Engineer, on behalf of the Hubbard County Board of Commissioners. Bid Proposals will be opened and read publicly at the Hubbard County Highway Department, 101 Crocus Hill St., Park Rapids, MN, for the following project listed below: PROJECT: SAP 029-609-025 LOCATED ON: CSAH 9, between the West County Line and the Intersection of CSAH 3 at Becida. PROJECT LENGTH: 5.213 Miles. TYPE OF WORK: Full Depth Reclamation, Bituminous Pavement and Aggregate Shouldering. Approximate major items of work are: 8,680 Tons, Aggregate Surfacing Special; 110,088 Sq. Yd. Full Depth Pavement Reclamation; 21,380 Tons, Type SP 9.5 Wearing Course Mixture (3, C); 1.0 Lump Sum, Traffic Control; 54,980 Lin. Ft. 6” Solid Line Multi-Component Ground-In Pavement Marking. Paper copies of the Plan and Proposal can be examined and purchased at the Hubbard County Public Works Office, 101 Crocus Hill Street, Park Rapids, MN. 56470; (218-732-3302). The non-refundable cost for the complete set of plans and bid proposal is $20.00 (Counter Price including Minnesota Sales Tax) and $25.00 Shipped Price (USPS). Prime Contractors who intend to Submit a Bid Proposal on this Contract must purchase a Plan and Proposal from the Hubbard County Highway Department to become a Plan Holder and receive addendums. Subcontractors, Material Suppliers, and interested parties providing quotes can download a REVIEW copy of the plans and proposal at: https://egram.co.hubbard.mn.us/ at no charge. Look under Projects in Bidding on the website for the posted files to download. Bids must be accompanied by a certified check or corporate surety bond made payable to the Hubbard County Treasurer for at least 5% of the total amount of bid in the proposal. Bids must be returned in a Sealed Envelope and clearly labeled “PROJECT NO. SAP 029-609-025” in the lower left-hand corner. Bids will be opened and read publicly by Jed A. Nordin, County Engineer, or a designated representative at the Hubbard County Public Works Office, on behalf of the Hubbard County Board of Commissioners, immediately after the hour set for receiving bids. The Hubbard County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities therein, and further reserves the right to award the Contract to serve the best interests of Hubbard County. Jed A. Nordin, P.E. Hubbard County Engineer Published: Park Rapids Enterprise – December 14th, December 21st, and December 28th, 2022. Published: Mn/DOT Abbreviated Ad Website at https://eadvert.dot.state.mn.us (Dec. 14, 21 & 28, 2022) 128266