Advertisement for Bids Henrietta Townshi

Advertisement for Bids Henrietta Township Project, Park Rapids, MN Bids Close: Friday, January 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM Advertisement for Bids - Sealed proposals will be received until 2:00 PM on Friday, January 20th, 2023, by Jed A. Nordin, County Engineer, on behalf of the Hubbard County Board of Commissioners. Bid Proposals will be opened and read publicly at the Hubbard County Highway Department, 101 Crocus Hill St., Park Rapids, MN, for the following project listed below: PROJECT: SAP 029-592-003 LOCATED ON: 204th St. in Henrietta Township, between Hubbard CSAH 1 and Hubbard CSAH 4 PROJECT LENGTH: 0.918 Miles TYPE OF WORK: Grading, Bituminous Pavement and Aggregate Shouldering Approximate major items of work are: 543 Cu. Yds., Excavation – Common; 705 Cu. Yds., Granular Embankment; 210 Cu. Yds., Aggregate Surfacing Class 1; 783 Cu. Yds., Aggregate Base Class 5; 2,325 Tons, Type SP 9.5 Wearing Course Mixture (2,B). Paper copies of the Plan and Proposal can be examined and purchased at the Hubbard County Public Works Office, 101 Crocus Hill Street, Park Rapids, MN. 56470; (218-732-3302). The non-refundable cost for the complete set of plans and bid proposal is $33.00 (Counter Price including Minnesota Sales Tax) and $40.00 Shipped Price (USPS). Prime Contractors who intend to Submit a Bid Proposal on this Contract must purchase a Plan and Proposal from the Hubbard County Highway Department to become a Plan Holder and receive addendums. Subcontractors, Material Suppliers, and interested parties providing quotes can download a REVIEW copy of the plans and proposal at: https://egram.co.hubbard.mn.us/ at no charge. Look under Projects in Bidding on the website for the posted files to download. Bids must be accompanied by a certified check or corporate surety bond made payable to the Hubbard County Treasurer for at least 5% of the total amount of bid in the proposal. Bids must be returned in a Sealed Envelope and clearly labeled “PROJECT NO. SAP 029-592-003” in the lower left-hand corner. Bids will be opened and read publicly by Jed A. Nordin, County Engineer, or a designated representative at the Hubbard County Public Works Office, on behalf of the Hubbard County Board of Commissioners, immediately after the hour set for receiving bids. The Hubbard County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities therein, and further reserves the right to award the Contract to serve the best interests of Hubbard County. Jed A. Nordin, P.E. Hubbard County Engineer (Dec. 21 & 28, 2022; Jan 4, 2023) 131587