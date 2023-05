ACCEPTING CONTRACTOR BIDS CONSTRUCTION O

ACCEPTING CONTRACTOR BIDS CONSTRUCTION OF TOWN HALL Hendrickson Township, Laporte, MN 1,200 sq. ft., open concept with 1 bath, kitchenette, 2 ADA entries, heat/air/electrical and finish work must be licensed/bonded/insured bids and requests for specifics to: hendricksontownshipclerk@gmail. com (May 13, 2023) 222724

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.