2023 Street & Utility Reconstruction Cit

2023 Street & Utility Reconstruction City of Park Rapids, Minnesota SAP 029-594-001 SECTION 00030 - ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sealed Bids for the 2023 Street & Utility Reconstruction will be received by the City of Park Rapids at the office of the City Administrator, 212 2nd Street West, Park Rapids, Minnesota, 56470 until 10:00 a.m local time on January 18, 2023, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. The Project generally consists of water distribution, sanitary sewer, storm sewer, street, sidewalk, and alley improvements. The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Apex Engineering Group, Inc., 920 McKinley Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 9:00 am and 3:00 pm. The Bidding Documents are available for download from the QuestCDN.com website for $20.00 (QuestCDN Project #8353899) Bidders may also obtain hard copies of the Contract Documents from the Issuing Office upon payment of a non-refundable fee of $150.00. Bids shall be upon basis of each payment for the following major estimated quantities: Item Units Quantity Remove Bituminous/Concrete Pavement or Sidewalk SY 19,000 Remove Sanitary/Storm/Watermain Pipe LF 5,600 Bituminous Pavement (1.5” to 2.5” Thick) SY 56,500 Common Excavation CY 19,000 Aggregate Base (CV) Class 5 CY 5,000 8” - 10” PVC Pipe Sewer (Sanitary) LF 2,300 12” – 24” RC (or CP) Pipe Sewer (Storm) LF 3,700 Manhole/Catch Basin Structure EA 43 6” or 12” PVC Watermain LF 6,400 4” – 8” Concrete Walk & Driveway Pavement SY 3,600 Concrete Curb and Gutter LF 9,954 Common Topsoil Borrow CY 2,050 Tree EA 50 Turf Establishment SY 28,000 Pavement Markings LF 6,300 All bids shall be made on the bidding documents included in the project specifications. All bids shall be in a sealed envelope with a brief description thereon of the work for which the bid is being submitted. Bids may be filed with the City of Park Rapids during normal office hours or hand carried to the meeting prior to the scheduled bid opening as specified. No bidder shall withdraw their bid for at least forty-five (45) days after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of bids. Each bid shall be accompanied by a bidder’s security in a sum equal to five (5) percent of the full amount of the bid (base bid plus alternates). The bid security shall be executed by the bidder as principal and by a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Minnesota. The bid security shall be conditioned that if the principal’s bid is accepted and a contract is awarded to the principal, the principal, within seven (7) days after Notice of Award, shall execute a contract in accordance with the terms of his bid and a Contractor’s Bond as required by law and the regulations and determinations of the governing body. The bid Security of the three (3) lowest bidders will be retained until the contract has been awarded and executed, but for no longer than forty-five (45) days. The bid security is a guarantee that the bidder will enter into contract for the work described in the Contract Documents. The bidder may submit a Bid Bond, certified check, or cashier’s check payable to the City of Park Rapids, Minnesota. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities. The successful Bidder shall be required to furnish both a Performance Bond and Payment Bond in the full amount of the Contract. This project is subject to wage and labor requirements. REVIEW THE PROJECT SPECIFICATIONS CAREFULLY, AS THE PROJECT FUNDING AFFECTS THESE REQUIREMENTS. ALL QUESTIONS REGARDING THE CONTRACT DOCUMENTS SHALL BE DIRECTED TO THE OFFICE OF: Apex Engineering Group, Inc., Jon Olson, PE at 218-844-2583 or by email at Jon.Olson@ApexEngGroup.com. All questions must be received in writing or by email on or before seven (7) days prior to the bid opening. Responses to technical questions will be issued by addendum prior to the bid opening. Complete instructions for filing bids are included in the Instructions to Bidders. Dated this 22th day of November, 2022. _________________ Ms. Angel Weasner City Administrator City of Park Rapids, Minnesota (Dec. 14, 21 & 28, 2022) 129709