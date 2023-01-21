2023 Public Notice of North Country Boar

2023 Public Notice of North Country Board of Health and Advisory Committee Meeting Dates The North Country Community Health Services Board of Health and Advisory Committee will hold quarterly joint meetings on January 25, April 26, July 26 and October 25, 2023 from 1 :00 to 3:00 pm. To obtain the location of the meeting site, contact Marissa Hetland at 218-694-6581. The North Country Community Health Board manages the Community Health Services for Clearwater, Hubbard, and Lake of the Woods Counties under the Minnesota Local Public Health Act. (Jan. 21, 2023) 163010