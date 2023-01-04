2021 Financial Statement

STATEMENT OF NET POSITION DECEMBER 31, 2021 INCLUDING THE BUSINESS-TYPE INFORMATION AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 Assets Cash and pooled investments $ 31,991,939 $ 90,229 $ 32,082,168 $ 99,420 Taxes receivable – delinquent 355,084 - 355,084 3,361 Accounts receivable – net 1,481,629 421,516 1,903,145 47,711 Accrued interest receivable - - - - Contracts receivable 775,247 - 775,247 654,347 Due from other governments 2,344,093 - 2,344,093 - Due from related parties - 181,082 181,082 - Internal balances 746,360 (772,268) (25,908) - Prepaid items - 115,694 115,694 6,575 Inventories 313,686 - 313,686 - Leveraged loan receivable - 10,091,000 10,091,000 - Restricted assets Cash and pooled investments Resident trust funds - 17,820 17,820 - Board-designated – bond fund - 107,848 107,848 - Board-designated – building fund - 6,903 6,903 - Minnesota Urban and Rural Homesteading - - - 319,998 Tenant security deposits - 14,186 14,186 57,739 Loan proceeds – construction fund - - - 139 Investment 467,280 - 467,280 - Capital assets Non-depreciable 6,094,516 117,299 6,211,815 537,040 Depreciable – net of accumulated depreciation 87,536,894 1,769,033 89,305,927 4,628,420 Net pension asset 150,152 - 150,152 - Total Assets $ 132,256,880 $ 12,160,342 $ 144,417,222 $ 6,354,750 Deferred Outflows of Resources Deferred other postemployment benefits outflows $ 92,306 $ 4,271 $ 96,577 $ - Deferred pension outflows 7,263,017 1,266,196 8,529,213 - Total Deferred Outflows of Resources $ 7,355,323 $ 1,270,467 $ 8,625,790 $ - Liabilities Accounts payable $ 862,017 $ 194,541 $ 1,056,558 $ 21,530 Salaries payable 660,380 61,914 722,294 2,520 Due to related parties - 63,906 63,906 - Contracts payable 131,203 - 131,203 - Due to other governments 415,903 - 415,903 3,292 Deposits - - - 57,739 Accrued interest payable 67,750 4,550 72,300 - Unearned revenue 1,152,570 221,895 1,374,465 - Current liabilities payable from restricted assets - 27,661 27,661 - Long-term liabilities Due within one year 1,668,668 689,223 2,357,891 127,151 Due in more than one year 4,936,260 10,890,012 15,826,272 3,881,260 Other postemployment benefits liability 958,806 109,385 1,068,191 - Net pension liability 6,320,140 1,960,562 8,280,702 - Total Liabilities $ 17,173,697 $ 14,223,649 $ 31,397,346 $ 4,093,492 Deferred Inflows of Resources Deferred other postemployment benefits inflows $ 176,079 $ 25,842 $ 201,921 $ - Deferred pension inflows 8,831,902 1,877,722 10,709,624 - Total Deferred Inflows of Resources $ 9,007,981 $ 1,903,564 $ 10,911,545 $ - Net Position Net investment in capital assets $ 88,605,665 $ (318,013) $ 88,287,652 $ 1,157,049 Restricted for General government 984,169 - 984,169 - Public safety 754,871 - 754,871 - Highways and streets 3,905,307 - 3,905,307 - Human services 326,394 - 326,394 - Culture and recreation 421,329 - 421,329 - Conservation of natural resources 2,359,925 - 2,359,925 - Capital projects - 1,007,453 1,007,453 - Debt service 1,361,252 107,848 1,469,100 - Opioid remediation activities 1,017,344 - 1,017,344 - Permanent fund principal 467,280 - 467,280 - Minnesota Urban and Rural Homesteading - - - 750,914 Unrestricted 13,226,989 (3,493,692) 9,733,297 353,295 Total Net Position $ 113,430,525 $ (2,696,404) $ 110,734,121 $ 2,261,258 Functions/Programs Primary government Governmental activities General government $ 5,974,745 $ 917,591 $ 747,779 $ - $ (4,309,375) $ - $ (4,309,375) Public safety 7,375,206 907,518 456,367 - (6,011,321) - (6,011,321) Highways and streets 8,258,103 806,998 5,335,172 529,902 (1,586,031) - (1,586,031) Sanitation 3,959,997 3,812,644 179,622 - 32,269 - 32,269 Human services 9,337,915 1,197,012 6,160,332 - (1,980,571) - (1,980,571) Health 55,745 - - - (55,745) - (55,745) Culture and recreation 617,545 - - - (617,545) - (617,545) Conservation of natural resources 2,235,452 1,637,620 683,213 - 85,381 - 85,381 Economic development 496,184 - 424,184 - (72,000) - (72,000) Interest 81,988 - - - (81,988) - (81,988) Total governmental activities $ 38,392,880 $ 9,279,383 $ 13,986,669 $ 529,902 $ (14,596,926) $ - $ (14,596,926) Business-type activities Heritage Community 7,667,914 6,282,660 1,180,512 - - (204,742) (204,742) Total Primary Government $ 46,060,794 $ 15,562,043 $ 15,167,181 $ 529,902 $ (14,596,926) $ (204,742) $ (14,801,668) Component unit Hubbard County Housing and Redevelopment Authority $ 781,377 $ 665,721 $ - $ - $ (115,656) General Revenues Property taxes $ 15,428,822 $ - $ 15,428,822 $ 119,730 Transportation sales tax 1,925,243 - 1,925,243 - Mortgage registry and deed tax 44,422 - 44,422 - Grants and contributions not restricted to specific programs 1,115,341 - 1,115,341 - Payments in lieu of tax 912,586 - 912,586 - Investment earnings 173,831 138,139 311,970 1,567 Miscellaneous 333,773 - 333,773 31,176 Total general revenues $ 19,934,018 $ 138,139 $ 20,072,157 $ 152,473 Change in net position $ 5,337,092 $ (66,603) $ 5,270,489 $ 36,817 Net Position – Beginning 108,093,433 (2,629,801) 105,463,632 2,224,441 Net Position – Ending $ 113,430,525 $ (2,696,404) $ 110,734,121 $ 2,261,258 Expenses Other Contributions Contributions Activities Fees, Charges, Operating Capital Activities Total Business-Type Authority Fines, and Grants and Grants and Governmental Net (Expense) Revenue and Changes in Net Position Component Unit Hubbard County Housing and Redevelopment Primary Government FOR THE YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021