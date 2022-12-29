99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Health
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Flu, RSV and COVID, oh my!

A Park Rapids clinic provider discusses the 'big three' illnesses going around at the end of 2022.

Flu, RSV and Sars-cov-2 Coronavirus vaccine vials in the medical
Influenza A, COVID-19 and RSV are the "big three" respiratory viruses going around as 2022 comes to a close, according to a local healthcare provider.
Adobe Stock
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
December 29, 2022 02:08 PM
Respiratory viruses have been highly active across the U.S. and in Minnesota during recent weeks.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), influenza had resulted in more than 50 deaths and 2,300 people being hospitalized as of Dec. 22.

Influenza-like illness contributed to approximately 40 outbreaks in long-term care facilities and 900 outbreaks in schools, while COVID-19 infections were on the rize and RSV hospitalizations peaked at almost 200 per week, compared to 40-60 during a typical season, the MDH reported.

Hospitalizations for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) tend to be mostly among children, straining pediatric units across Minnesota, the MDH reported.

Meanwhile, many flu patients have been reporting mumps-like symptoms.

“We’ve been seeing cases of patients with influenza A that have been coming in with painful swelling in the jaw, either one side, sometimes both sides,” said Audrey Brasel, a nurse practitioner with the Essentia Health-Park Rapids Hwy. 34 Clinic. “It’s a little bit different for the flu than what we’ve normally seen.

“A lot of times, people will come in and they’re concerned about mumps because you kind of connect that with a symptom of mumps. But really, it can be with any respiratory illness, and with influenza it usually presents a few days into the illness, it seems.”

Brasel said she hasn’t seen any positive cases of influenza B yet this season. “It’s been all influenza A,” she said, “but we’ve been significantly hit by it.”

She said it’s hard to compare the prevalence of flu this year to the past couple years, when people were mainly being tested for COVID-19 and clinics statewide didn’t report seeing many positive tests for influenza.

“Influenza just hasn’t been a really big topic,” she said, “and this year we’ve had a ton of it.”

During the past month or so, Brasel said, “probably 80% of the patients coming into the walk-in clinic, patients being seen for flu-like symptoms, were testing positive for influenza A.”

She described this year’s influenza A as similar to past year’s strains, with the usual symptoms – body aches, fever, chills, fatigue and sometimes decreased appetite.

“People are, obviously, out and about more, gathering together more after a couple of years,” she said, “so we’re just not used to that. So, everything is spreading a lot quicker and easier.

“And then, this year we’ve had a little bit of a shortage of Tamiflu, which is the medication that we can use to treat symptoms of influenza A. That’s to use within the first 72 hours of illness.

“There have been shortages of that this year, so we’ve had to be more selective of who we’re prescribing it to” – such as the very young, the elderly and the immunocompromised, people at higher risk of developing severe complications.”

RSV and COVID-19

Brasel said this year’s RSV season was also significant, though it has started to drop off during the past couple weeks.

Acknowledging that RSV received a lot of media coverage this year because of the spike in numbers of cases, she noted RSV mainly impacts children ages 2 and younger.

“They can run into worsening respiratory symptoms, go into respiratory distress, so we worry about that,” she said. “But because it was so talked-about, we had a lot more people coming in and testing for RSV.”

Brasel said due to limited resources and the cost to patients, providers had to use discretion regarding whom to test for the illness. “We were trying to just test 2 and under,” she said, “and for me personally, I was trying to include people in testing that were at risk, or were going to be around children 2 and under.”

She noted that people with COPD and asthma may have somewhat worse symptoms of RSV, but not like small children.

“We definitely did see very high numbers of it this year,” she said, again acknowledging that providers didn’t test for RSV as much during the previous two years with COVID.

As for the coronavirus disease itself, Brasel said, “it kind of waxes and wanes.”

The first couple strains of COVID-19 were stronger viruses, she said. As it replicates, it becomes weaker but more contagious.

“Within the last week or two,” she said, “those numbers, it seems, are starting to go up again, as far as positive COVID patients, but the symptoms are a lot less severe.”

Regarding numbers of cases, Brasel described influenza, RSV and COVID as “the big three” right now. Other issues she has seen include a few cases of bacterial pneumonia, best handled by staying home, resting and taking fluids.

“In some cases, people are needing to be treated,” she said, “but for the most part, it’s just symptom management.”

Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
