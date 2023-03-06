Frolic at Menahga’s St. Urho Days

Finnish folklore and fun will be celebrated in Menahga this weekend.

The legend of St. Urho says he chased the grasshoppers out of ancient Finland, thus saving the grape crop and jobs of Finnish vineyard workers. His feast is celebrated by wearing the colors royal purple and Nile green.

St. Urho Days festivities kick off Friday, March 10 at the Menahga High School gym with the crowning of the St. Urho King and Queen, along with the medallion winner presentation.

Following opening ceremonies, Imaginick presents a magic show for all ages. Admission is $25 per family or $5 per person. Tickets are available at the Shell Sport & Bait, Clean Plate, TruStar Federal Credit or at the door.

A community craft and garage sale will be held at the Menahga High School commons area/gym from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

A pancake breakfast will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12 at the Menahga Community Center.

The infamous “changing of the guards” by the “Nytes of St. Urho” takes place at noon Saturday at the St. Urho statue.

The grand parade begins at 12:20 p.m.

Other events on Saturday include mojakka (a Finnish stew) dished up at the Menahga VFW, snowshoeing at the school football field, sledding near the tennis court and a bean bag tournament. To join the tournament, call 564-9533.

The Menahga Civic & Commerce Association sponsors St. Urho Days. For more information, go to www.menahga.com .

Saint Urho has been recognized with proclamations in all 50 states. Minnesota Governor Wendell Anderson issued a proclamation in his state, the unofficial home of Saint Urho, in 1975.