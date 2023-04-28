99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Park Rapids Boy Scouts named district troop of the year

Troop 58 also received badges and awards at a spring court of honor on April 17.

050323.E.PRE.CourtofHonor.jpg
Gathered for the Park Rapids Boy Scout Troop 58's spring court of honor on April 17, 2023, at the American Legion in Park Rapids are, front row, from left: Ethan Cox, Kryton Nilson, Zach Harju, Gavin Hanson. Middle row: Klayton Selander, Alex Lof, Ryan Cook, Ethan Tate, Sean Ward, Jayson Ward. Back row: John Cook, Dustin Lof, Brian Long, Max Harju, Jacob Lof, PeeWee Zinniel and Dave Hanson. Not pictured: Jesse Simmons and Brodyn Westbrook.
Contributed / Dave Hanson
Today at 2:14 PM

Park Rapids Boy Scout Troop 58 received special recognition at its spring court of honor Monday, April 17 at the Otto Hendrickson American Legion Post 212 in Park Rapids.

Legion Post 212 has been Troop 58’s charter sponsor for more than 80 years.

The program for this spring’s court of honor was developed and led by new 1st Class Scout Ryan Cook, assisted by Scout Zach Harju. Their introduction included a visual presentation of the 12 points of the Scout Law.

More than 30 merit badges were then presented to the boys of the troop, along with CyberChip cards, camp patches and rank advancements for those journeying the trail to Eagle.

Eagle Scout Jayson Ward was presented two palms – a gold and a silver – for earning an additional 15 merit badges beyond the 21 required to advance to Eagle rank.

Scouts and audience members also learned that Troop 58 was named Troop of the Year at the North Star District’s annual banquet. Scoutmaster PeeWee Zinniel presented a certificate of award commemorating this achievement. The certificate will be displayed at Post 212 in appreciation of the American Legion’s support.

