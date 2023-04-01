99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Published April 01, 2023 at 12:00 AM

It was truly a blessing to see how volunteers, businesses, communities, friends & family rallied their support for Jon, Krystal & family at the Jon Hillukka Benefit Supper, Silent Auction & Carnival on Fri., March 24th. You may have heard that Jon was diagnosed with an Anaplastic Astrocytoma brain tumor a year ago. The benefit was a HUGE success!  The funds will help them with ongoing bills & medical expenses. The encouragement to them is priceless!  Thank you to Faithbridge Church for hosting.  God blessed us with great weather also!  What a joy to serve together! The Jon Hillukka Benefit Committee https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/jonhillukka

