It was truly a blessing to see how volunteers, businesses, communities, friends & family rallied their support for Jon, Krystal & family at the Jon Hillukka Benefit Supper, Silent Auction & Carnival on Fri., March 24th. You may have heard that Jon was diagnosed with an Anaplastic Astrocytoma brain tumor a year ago. The benefit was a HUGE success! The funds will help them with ongoing bills & medical expenses. The encouragement to them is priceless! Thank you to Faithbridge Church for hosting. God blessed us with great weather also! What a joy to serve together! The Jon Hillukka Benefit Committee https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/jonhillukka