Thank you to our friends, neighbors, and relatives for their loving care and concern as we grieve the loss of our beloved mom and a wonderful lady. Your thoughts, prayers, cards, flowers, and memorials are greatly appreciated. A special expression of gratitude to Pastor Loren Ferch (retired) and Pastor John Carpenter for their comforting words and heartfelt funeral service; to Ardis Johnson, Frank Lamb, and Hannah Flowers for their beautiful music; to the Akeley United Methodist Church members for hosting the service and lunch; and to Charlie’s for the delicious lunch. In loving memory - The Family of Florence D. Struss.