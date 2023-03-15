JON HILLUKKA BENEFIT @ Faithbridge Church Park Rapids Friday, March 24th 4:30 - 7:00 pm

BENEFIT DINNER, SILENT AUCTION & CARNIVAL -------- Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Cheesy Potatoes, Cole Slaw, Beverage & Dessert - FREE WILL DONATION . Jon Hillukka was diagnosed in January 2022 with an Anaplastic Astrocytoma brain tumor (Grade 3). He has undergone craniotomies, different therapies, extensive radiation & temozolomide chemo. He was unable to retain his CDL License due to seizures, making it impossible to continue his employment. Funds will be used to pay the many bills accumulating from Jon’s ongoing treatments. Silent Auction items can be dropped off at Faithbridge Church (Park Rapids) or A Clean Plate (Menhaga) or call Beth at 218-255-2054 or Sherry at 701-361-5097 for pick up. Monetary donations can be dropped off at any TruStar Federal Credit Union or MAILED TO: TruStar Federal Credit Union, PO Box 128, Menahga, MN 56464 - Jon Hillukka Donation Account. Please come and bless the Hillukka family with the financial and emotional boost they so desperately need!