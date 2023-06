Darlene (Dar) Sanders 80th Celebration

Come help us celebrate Darlene’s 80th on 6/17/2023 from 1-4 pm at Crystal Brook Senior Living. Drinks and light refreshments provided. She would love to see her many old friends and softball teammates.

