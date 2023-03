Baby boy Asa James Aho was born on February 20, 2023, to Leila and Charles Aho of Menahga. He weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 inches long. He was delivered by Doctor Laura DuChene at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Proud siblings are Rafe, Everett, Quinn, Urho, Bridget, Gail, and Winifred. Proud grandparents are Victor and Lola Aho; and Daniel and Anne Coponen.