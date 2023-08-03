Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, August 3

Kangas descendants meet at Pickerel Lake

The Finnish immigrant and his wife had eight children. Many of their children gathered July 29 at Pickerel Lake Church.

Kangas3.080523.P.PRE.2963.jpg
Among those attending the Kangas family reunion July 29 on Pickerel Lake are the Jack and Marlene Peterson family, descended from Jack and Ida Kangas's daughter, Martha Peterson.
Contributed / Pam Rengo
By Staff reports
Today at 6:57 AM

Descendants of Jacob “Jack” Kangas held a reunion Saturday, July 29 at Pickerel Lake Church, Wolf Lake Township.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

According to a family press release, Jack Kangas was the seventh of eleven children of Jacob Ujutkangas and his wife, who were born and died in Finland.

Jack came to America in 1893 at age 20. His wife, Ida Hendrickson, was born in Lapua, Finland and married him on May 11, 1901 in Ishpeming, Mich. They moved to Wolf Lake and raised their family, including:

  • Martha T. Berthaume Peterson (1903-72) – married Oscar Peterson
  • Elmer Jacob (1908-30) – married Elma Yoki (1909-92)
  • Toivo Henry (1909-52) – never married
  • Edwin J. (1911-73) – married Linne Haanpää Haataja (1915-2004)
  • Hilda (1913-16) – died as an infant
  • Wilho Richard (1915-82) – married Ellen Yoki
  • Hugo Andreas (1917-91) – married Mildred Ylitalo; no children
  • Helen Sophia (1920-96) – never married
KangasFamily.080523.P.PRE.jpg
Finnish immigrant Jacob "Jack" Kangas and his wife, Ida, had eight children. Their descendants held a reunion Saturday, July 29, traveling to Pickerel Lake Church from New York, Alaska, Wisconsin, Michigan, South Carolina, New Hampshire, Minneapolis and other places.
Contributed / Daniel Kangas

Family members enjoyed a potluck dinner, including a special old-fashioned rice pudding made by Jackie Kangas Peterson’s wife, Marlene, from his mother, Martha’s recipe.

Also in attendance were Elmer Kangas’s daughter-in-law Thelma, Edwin’s daughter-in-law Shirley Kangas and son Marvin, and Wilho’s children Deanna, Daniel, Bonnie, Vicki and Pam.

PHOTO GALLERY:

Kangas2.080523.P.PRE.2962.jpg
1/3: Also attending the Kangas reunion were the families of Marvin Kangas, Rene Brewster-Durkee and Norman Kangas.
Kangas1.080523.P.PRE.2961.png
2/3: Kangas family reunion attendees included Wilho Kangas's children, Daniel, Deanna, Bonnie, Vicki and Pam.
Kangas4.080523.P.PRE.jpeg
3/3: The Henricksons, descendants of Elmer Kangas's son, Lowell Kangas, gathered with other relatives July 29 at Pickerel Lake Church.

By Staff reports
