Kangas descendants meet at Pickerel Lake
The Finnish immigrant and his wife had eight children. Many of their children gathered July 29 at Pickerel Lake Church.
Descendants of Jacob “Jack” Kangas held a reunion Saturday, July 29 at Pickerel Lake Church, Wolf Lake Township.
According to a family press release, Jack Kangas was the seventh of eleven children of Jacob Ujutkangas and his wife, who were born and died in Finland.
Jack came to America in 1893 at age 20. His wife, Ida Hendrickson, was born in Lapua, Finland and married him on May 11, 1901 in Ishpeming, Mich. They moved to Wolf Lake and raised their family, including:
- Martha T. Berthaume Peterson (1903-72) – married Oscar Peterson
- Elmer Jacob (1908-30) – married Elma Yoki (1909-92)
- Toivo Henry (1909-52) – never married
- Edwin J. (1911-73) – married Linne Haanpää Haataja (1915-2004)
- Hilda (1913-16) – died as an infant
- Wilho Richard (1915-82) – married Ellen Yoki
- Hugo Andreas (1917-91) – married Mildred Ylitalo; no children
- Helen Sophia (1920-96) – never married
Family members enjoyed a potluck dinner, including a special old-fashioned rice pudding made by Jackie Kangas Peterson’s wife, Marlene, from his mother, Martha’s recipe.
Also in attendance were Elmer Kangas’s daughter-in-law Thelma, Edwin’s daughter-in-law Shirley Kangas and son Marvin, and Wilho’s children Deanna, Daniel, Bonnie, Vicki and Pam.
