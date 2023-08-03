Kangas descendants meet at Pickerel Lake

Descendants of Jacob “Jack” Kangas held a reunion Saturday, July 29 at Pickerel Lake Church, Wolf Lake Township.

According to a family press release, Jack Kangas was the seventh of eleven children of Jacob Ujutkangas and his wife, who were born and died in Finland.

Jack came to America in 1893 at age 20. His wife, Ida Hendrickson, was born in Lapua, Finland and married him on May 11, 1901 in Ishpeming, Mich. They moved to Wolf Lake and raised their family, including:



Martha T. Berthaume Peterson (1903-72) – married Oscar Peterson

Elmer Jacob (1908-30) – married Elma Yoki (1909-92)

Toivo Henry (1909-52) – never married

Edwin J. (1911-73) – married Linne Haanpää Haataja (1915-2004)

Hilda (1913-16) – died as an infant

Wilho Richard (1915-82) – married Ellen Yoki

Hugo Andreas (1917-91) – married Mildred Ylitalo; no children

Helen Sophia (1920-96) – never married

Finnish immigrant Jacob "Jack" Kangas and his wife, Ida, had eight children. Their descendants held a reunion Saturday, July 29, traveling to Pickerel Lake Church from New York, Alaska, Wisconsin, Michigan, South Carolina, New Hampshire, Minneapolis and other places. Contributed / Daniel Kangas

Family members enjoyed a potluck dinner, including a special old-fashioned rice pudding made by Jackie Kangas Peterson’s wife, Marlene, from his mother, Martha’s recipe.

Also in attendance were Elmer Kangas’s daughter-in-law Thelma, Edwin’s daughter-in-law Shirley Kangas and son Marvin, and Wilho’s children Deanna, Daniel, Bonnie, Vicki and Pam.

