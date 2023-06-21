Ham radio expo near Emmaville June 24-25

A ham radio communications expo will be held on Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25 at Blue Lake, north of Park Rapids near the village of Emmaville.

RELATED COVERAGE:





The location of the emergency test is at the Freitag property at 17484 County Road 40, Park Rapids.

The event, which is open to the public, begins at 1 p.m. Saturday and ends at 1 p.m. Sunday. Those attending can see how amateur radio operators perform during emergencies. There will be more than 30,000 ham radio hobbyists all across the nation setting up and operating portable radio stations, using emergency power, in this annual exercise to test emergency preparedness.

The American Radio Relay League sponsors the annual event which is intended to demonstrate how amateur radio operators can provide vital links when normal lines of communication break down due to natural disasters. It also provides an opportunity for hams to test their emergency equipment and make contact with other emergency stations throughout the country. Power for the equipment used in the operation will come from temporary sources, such as batteries, gasoline generators or portable solar panels.