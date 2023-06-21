Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Ham radio expo near Emmaville June 24-25

The demonstration is free and open to the public.

Radio operators at work during emergency test.JPG
Ham radios can be used during emergencies when the internet, cell service and electricity may not be available.
Enterprise file photo.
Today at 12:07 PM

A ham radio communications expo will be held on Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25 at Blue Lake, north of Park Rapids near the village of Emmaville.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The location of the emergency test is at the Freitag property at 17484 County Road 40, Park Rapids.

The event, which is open to the public, begins at 1 p.m. Saturday and ends at 1 p.m. Sunday. Those attending can see how amateur radio operators perform during emergencies. There will be more than 30,000 ham radio hobbyists all across the nation setting up and operating portable radio stations, using emergency power, in this annual exercise to test emergency preparedness.

The American Radio Relay League sponsors the annual event which is intended to demonstrate how amateur radio operators can provide vital links when normal lines of communication break down due to natural disasters. It also provides an opportunity for hams to test their emergency equipment and make contact with other emergency stations throughout the country. Power for the equipment used in the operation will come from temporary sources, such as batteries, gasoline generators or portable solar panels.

What To Read Next
Turtle race winner.jpg
Community
'It'll never work': Nisswa turtle-racing tradition spans 60 years
June 16, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
062222.N.BP.LOOPLAKE 5.jpg
Community
Loop the Lake Festival set for June 17
June 13, 2023 02:48 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Natural Choice farmers market.jpg
Community
Bemidji’s Natural Choice Farmers Market opens for the summer June 17
June 12, 2023 01:16 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
4346098+Marijuana_Plant_03.JPG
Local
Cannabis use addressed by Nevis City Council
June 20, 2023 12:52 PM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
Copy of 082119.N.PRE.AkeleySeniorCenterCityHall.jpg
Local
Akeley's share of Hwy. 34 project nearly $220K
June 20, 2023 06:27 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
SteveMaanumLoon061723.N.PRE.jpg
Local
A lesson in loony patience: Local photographer wins national award
June 19, 2023 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
ClayDusters2023062123.S.PRE.jpg
Prep
Clay Target: Park Rapids takes 2nd at Alexandria
June 19, 2023 10:09 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson