Mary Hensel submitted this “very special picture. It has five generations, which does not happen very often.”

Pictured with Florence Hensel is her son Donnie Hensel, Donnie’s son Jesse Hansel, Jesse's daughter Mikayla Hensel, and Mikayla’s son Braxton Barrett.

“Florence Hensel is 103 years young, and will be turning 104 the beginning of November. She is one amazing woman!” wrote Mary.