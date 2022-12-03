Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business
White resigns as Family Safety Network executive director

Heather Rogosheski will assume the role of executive director for the Family Safety Network, beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

082620.N.PRE.FamilySafetyNetworkLogo.jpg
Contributed / Family Safety Network
By Staff reports
December 03, 2022 08:18 AM
Annette White will be ending her role as the Family Safety Network’s executive director on Dec. 30.

“I will be moving into the role of Partnerships and Outreach Coordinator on a part-time basis, as I move into my next avenue of life,” she said in a news release. “Heather Rogosheski will assume the role of executive director for the Family Safety Network, beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

“Heather has a background in social services and nonprofit work and brings with her fresh ideas, new inspirations and a plethora of experience that will benefit FSN and the communities they serve, as well as the state coalitions and partner programs.”

White said she appreciates all the support she has received.

“I could never have done this job alone and with all of you I never felt alone,” she said. “I look forward to seeing the developments and growth in Minnesota with all of your programs and will continue to volunteer and provide support in any way that I can. My hat is off to all of you; the camaraderie and circle of strength that is provided for each other’s programs and advocates is so valuable and rare.”

