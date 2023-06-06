Two local ice cream shops recognized

Explore Minnesota, the state’s tourism department, recently named Muskies Waters Company, Nevis and Molly Poppin’s, Park Rapids among the “43 Must-Visit Minnesota Ice Cream Shops.”

The article describes Muskie Waters as “an adorable shop” that offers cones, sundaes, malts and shakes as well as candy and souvenirs.

As for Molly Poppin’s, Explore Minnesota writes, “Come for more than 20 flavors of gourmet popcorn, stay for the small-but-mighty list of sweet and savory (maple bacon anyone?) ice cream.”