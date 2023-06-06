99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Two local ice cream shops recognized

Explore Minnesota, the state’s tourism department, recently named Muskies Waters Company, Nevis and Molly Poppin’s, Park Rapids among the “43 Must-Visit Minnesota Ice Cream Shops.”

MuskieWatersCompanyExteriorJune2022.jpg
A family enjoys ice cream cones at Muskie Waters Company in Nevis.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise
By Staff reports
Today at 1:33 PM

The article describes Muskie Waters as “an adorable shop” that offers cones, sundaes, malts and shakes as well as candy and souvenirs.

As for Molly Poppin’s, Explore Minnesota writes, “Come for more than 20 flavors of gourmet popcorn, stay for the small-but-mighty list of sweet and savory (maple bacon anyone?) ice cream.”

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
