Tippy Canoe showcases small, regional brands

Park Street Inn owners Mike and Katie Johnson opened the Tippy Canoe in May 2022 in downtown Nevis.

“One small business helping another, that was our goal,” said Mike.

The couple bought the Victorian-style bed and breakfast overlooking Halvorson Beach in Sept. 2020 from Linda Hayle, who had owned it with her husband for many years. “Her husband passed away, so it just became too much for her,” said Katie. “We were looking for a way to move up north, so that was our way.”

The Johnsons previously lived in Cannon Falls, in southeastern Minnesota.

“We’ve had a resort in the family for 17 seasons now,” Katie explained, speaking of the Knotty Pines Resort. “We were driving up to go there all the time, and then my sister bought that and we bought the Park Street Inn right around the same time.”

“I love it up here,” said Mike, who enjoys snowmobiling and ice fishing. “I wouldn’t move back down there.”

“And our daughter really likes the school here,” Katie added. Hattie, 8, is in second grade at the Nevis School. “She’s our innkeeper in training, and she helps out up here.”

When they started carrying products by small, regional producers, they decided to rent a separate storefront space, partly to avoid having customers blocking traffic in front of the inn.

“We didn’t want people parking on our property to shop in our store,” said Katie. “We didn’t think our neighbors would appreciate it, either.

So, they moved into part of the former bank building at 101 Main St. W., shared with Amelia’s Salon and the Hemptress, with their shop’s entrance facing the giant tiger muskie across Bunyan Trails Road.

Ironically, Katie noted, the same Halvorson family originally owned both the bank and what is now the Park Street Inn.

“I don’t know when this was added on,” she said of the shop’s location. “The pictures I’ve seen from way back then didn’t have it. This was an empty lot. But it’s obviously been on for quite some time.”

Already there when they moved in, she said, were the rustic log walls and the stone fireplace in the corner, where they keep an electric fire going year round. “It doesn’t put out heat unless we tell it to, so we get the cozy vibe in here all summer long,” said Katie.

Mike built the store displays out of antique-looking scraps of barn wood they had collected. He also contributes pieces of birch bark art, such as baskets, using bark harvested from trees that either fell down or were harvested in town, while Hattie sometimes brings painting supplies to the shop and makes canvas art to sell.

Supporting local

“The inspiration for the shop was local food brands and treasures,” Katie said. “A lot of these bags that you see hanging and displayed, those are my day-job customers.”

She sells packaging produced and printed in St. Paul, supporting small businesses in Minnesota, the Dakotas, and parts of Iowa and Nebraska.

“Pretty much everything in here is going to be Minnesota or North Dakota,” Katie added. “We’re keeping everything local, and we are not bringing in big brands. Small brands, people we really want to help.”

In addition, she said, a lot of the products they sell have “hyper-local ties” to the Heartland Lakes area, such as relatives or a family cabin. They range from Minnesota-themed gift cards, puzzles, jewelry, towels and apparel to snacks, grain-free breakfast cereals, baking mixes, spices, dips, jams, drink mixes, frozen pizzas, sauces, syrups, infused oils and even chocolate-covered crickets.

“The strawberry rhubarb jam is actually our rhubarb from the Park Street Inn that we supply,” said Katie, going on to point out a salsa made a college friend, barbecue sauces sourced from vendors at last year’s Bands and BBQ, honey made in Park Rapids, seasonings by a local cabin owner who also supplies local restaurants, microwave popcorn from Pierz and garments printed in Detroit Lakes.

The commitment to all things local goes beyond carrying local brands. The puzzles they sell are made in the Twin Cities, “and not only do we support them as a local business, but they also support local artists,” said Katie. “So, it’s kind of like, if you come and shop for a puzzle, you’re supporting three local businesses – ours, theirs and the artists.”

Other novelties include Paul Bunyan playing cards, a cribbage-based board game, gluten-free and Vegan products.

Gift boxes and samples

Katie said their products have been doing well.

“We try everything before we put it on the shelf to make sure it’s something we would buy or use at the inn,” she said. “Gift boxes were really popular at Christmastime,” including boxes built around themes such as bloody Marys, snacks, movie night, Minnesota or North Dakota.

Katie said they hope this year to add an employee. Mike added they’re also working on building an online store.

“We weren’t really sure what to expect,” said Katie. “All we knew was that we wanted to bring in stuff that was good for the trail, good for cabins, repeat business – things that people get hooked on and have to come back and get more.”

Challenges have included making the best use of their small retail space and learning skills outside their comfort zone, such as accounting.

“One of the things that, I think, was really helpful was asking a lot of questions of current business owners,” said Katie. “I asked a lot of people a lot of questions, so we wouldn’t reinvent the wheel.”

Another key to their success was offering samples during the busy season. “That sold a lot of product for us,” said Katie.

“Like the pizzas,” said Mike.

