Automatically Generated
Restaurant hosts Christmas ‘make, bake and take’

Cookies, crafts, games and slime made the season bright Dec. 11 at the Knob & Kettle Restaurant and Lounge.

122122.B.PRE.XmasDecorations.png
About 40 kids made Christmas cookies and crafts Dec. 11, 2022 at the Knob and Kettle.
Contributed / Lois Holleman
By Staff reports
December 20, 2022 09:27 AM
122122.B.PRE.CookieDecorating.png
Kids decorate Christmas cookies Dec. 11, 2022 at the Knob and Kettle Restaurant and Lounge.
Contributed / Lois Holleman

The Knob & Kettle Restaurant and Lounge, rural Laporte, hosted an afternoon of baking, decorating and crafting for kids on Sunday, Dec. 11.
The program, titled Cookies and Christmas, Make, Bake and Take with Lois and Friends, was for ages 4 to 12 but also included a few older kids and parents and grandparents. More than 40 kids participated.
According to a news release, Lois Holleman said participants worked their way around the restaurant doing crafts, making and decorating cookies, writing letters to Santa, taking a snack break and playing games.

122122.B.PRE.LettersToSanta.png
Children write letters to Santa during the "Cookies and Christmas" event Dec. 11, 2022 at the Knob and Kettle.
Contributed / Lois Holleman
