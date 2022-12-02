Radio station hits 60th anniversary

De La Hunt Media, a multi-radio station company serving northern and central Minnesota, hit a landmark anniversary: 60 years.

The Park Rapids-based, family-owned firm celebrated with an open house on Friday, Dec. 2.

Ed and Carol De La Hunt started the business in September 1962, after receiving FCC approval for the Park Rapids station.

When asked the secret to his longevity, Ed replied, “Peanut butter and skim milk.”

Ed credits his wife for the success of the radio station. “She was the one that made us stay in business,” he said.

Carol, in turn, points skyward to God.

Early in his career, Ed attended Brown Institute and signed on as chief engineer at WMIN Radio. He later worked in engineering, announcing, sales and station construction with radio stations in Thief River Falls, Brainerd and Sheldon, Iowa, before building KPRM in 1962.

In addition to hosting his own morning talk show, Ed has done play-by-play for approximately 4,000 local sporting events.

Carol has managed the company’s finances from the beginning.

Ed and Carol DeLaHunt were inducted into the Pavek Museum's Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2006.

Butch and Tammy De La Hunt bought the radio station group from Ed and Carol in October 2021.

De La Hunt Media now includes 11 radio signals, all built and operated by the De La Hunt family.