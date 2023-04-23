Park Rapids grads launch ‘218 Venture’ in Dorset

Kim May and Tina Ackerman are hammering away at opening a new, year-round restaurant in Dorset.

Literally.

Best friends since fifth grade, the Park Rapids hometown gals are wielding sledge hammers and nail guns as they remodel the former Dorset Chick'n Coop.

They closed on the sale on April 3.

Tina Ackerman and Kim May purchased the Dorset Chick'n Coop on April 3. They are busily readying their new business, called 218 Venture Bar & Eatery, for a tentative June 1 opening. Contributed/218 Venture Bar & Eatery

The building dates back to 1974, so the co-owners are revamping the interior.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pals had always wanted to open a business together. They spent three months researching and developing a business plan.

218 Venture Bar & Eatery will offer American cuisine, along with Minnesota favorites like walleye bites and tater tots.

They assure fans that the Coop’s famous broasted chicken will stay on the menu.

May has over nine years of experience as a server in the restaurant business, plus 26 years in health care, including direct patient care and as a clinic director for four outpatient medical facilities.

Ackerman was a restaurant server for over six years. She co-owned a dental practice for 20 years, where she gained experience in daily operations, employee management and payroll.

The duo said their idea is simple: Great food, excellent customer service and tie it all back into the adventures in the community.

They want to enhance what is already offered in Dorset in the summer months, but also cater to snowmobilers during the winter.