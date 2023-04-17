99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

Northview collects food and funds for food shelf

After a local food drive in March, the Park Rapids bank branch presented $475, plus 199 pounds of food, to the Hubbard County Food Shelf.

041923.N.PRE.StPaddysNorthview.jpg
Northview Bank employees Laura Bensen, Rose Higgins, Gina Haggard, Jocelynn Iwen, Monica Frisbie and Joy Kraushaar helped put together the Park Rapids branch's donation drive that resulted in $475, plus 199 pounds of food, being given to the Hubbard County Food Shelf in March 2023.
Contributed / Northview Bank
By Staff reports
Today at 8:16 AM
041923.N.PRE.FoodShelfDonation1656.jpg
Denny Ulmer with the Hubbard County Food Shelf accepts donations of $475 plus 199 pounds of food from Katie Meyer, Park Rapids branch manager with Northview Bank.
Contributed / Northview Bank

During March, all 12 branches of Northview Bank held food drives for their local food shelves, offering community members an opportunity to team up and give back to those in need.

Donation boxes placed in each of the branches collected a total of 2,394 pounds of food, including 199 pounds donated to the Hubbard County Food Shelf, along with $475.

According to bank President/CEO Paula Diaz, Northview Bank “loves to give back to the communities we live and work in. Our food drive allows us to continue to support those in need within our neighborhoods.”

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
