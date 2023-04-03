New Park Rapids chamber president pleased with area’s growth

Derek Ricke, a 2008 graduate of Park Rapids Area High School, became the new CEO/president of the Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce in Aug. 2022.

“I’ve really enjoyed the first few months in this role, and I’ve learned a lot,” he said. “I’ve always had a lot of pride in our community. That has gone to another level now that I’m seeing more of what’s happening behind the scenes. We have so many tremendous people and organizations making an impact in a variety of ways.”

The Heartland Lakes Development Commission (HLDC) and its Executive Director Mary Thompson is one example, Ricke said.

“The housing development she’s working on will be a huge asset to our community, in terms of economic development and the area’s housing market. That’s not to mention the resources and assistance they’re providing current and potential new businesses for our area,” he said. “Between The Hangar and the HLDC team, we have incredible business development resources right here in our community.”

Ricke noted there is “great energy” from new business owners in the community, business expansion and development of previously vacant buildings.

“At times in the past, I think there’s been a perception our area has been stagnant or even resistant to growth, but from what I’ve seen over the past few months, that couldn’t be farther from the truth,” he said. “There’s also been an investment in the natural resources and outdoor recreation we all love with Deep Lake Park and the groundbreaking of the Itasca-Heartland Connection Trail extension. I think we have every reason to be very proud and excited about the growth of our community.”

Ricke said he’s grateful to work alongside so many business leaders who “are emotionally and personally invested in helping our community thrive.”

He continued, “I’ve also been extremely impressed with how cooperative and collaborative our community is. We have an extensive list of non-profit and civic organizations doing incredible work, and they wouldn’t be able to do much of it without the extraordinary support they receive from local businesses. Former Chamber director Nicole Lalum coined the phrase, ‘We all do better when we all do better,’ and I think it’s evident that has become part of the culture here, which is great to see.”