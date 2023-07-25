New motel, ice cream parlor takes pride in Itasca State Park community

Visible from the north entrance to Itasca State Park, the Sauer family’s new business is poised to catch the eye of half a million passing tourists each year.

MORE COVERAGE:





Big Timbers opened on June 9, combining a four-unit motel, a gift shop featuring locally made items and an ice cream shop. It’s a joint venture between Marvin and Julie Sauer, who run the nearby Lobo’s Bar and Grill, and their son and daughter-in-law, Jake and Christine Sauer.

With Julie operating the bar, Marvin running his own construction business and Jake working as a carpenter at the University of Minnesota’s Itasca Biological Station, that mainly leaves Christine – also an eighth-grade world geography teacher with Park Rapids Area Schools – behind the counter at Big Timbers.

“At this point, the ice cream shop/gift shop will be seasonal,” Christine said in an interview. “We’ll go Memorial weekend till Labor Day, seven days a week, and then weekends in September, maybe October. We’ll see. The motel is open year-round.”

Both couples live in homes behind Lobo’s. Jake and Christine have two boys, 8-year-old Wyatt and 5-year-old Warren, going to school in Park Rapids.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They definitely get a little bit of time here on weekends,” said Christine. “They help us with some of the morning chores. Our oldest is really adamant that he’s fine with being paid with ice cream. He’ll vacuum the rugs and help wash a few dishes, and then he’ll say, ‘I’m ready for my double-scoop waffle cone.’”

Big Timbers, directly opposite to Itasca State Park's north entrance, includes an ice cream and gift shop, at left, a restored, century-old cabin currently occupied by a long-term renter, and a four-unit motel. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Growing from an idea

It was Marvin who conceived the idea of opening an ice cream parlor.

“We thought that everyone likes ice cream, it would be a good deal,” said Jake. “Then the motel idea, just because there’s a shortage around the area.”

Downtime during the COVID-19 pandemic gave them the opportunity to put thought into action.

“During COVID, some neighbors cleared the lot here, and we started building after that,” said Jake.

With a lot of help from Merl Euerle – who also supplies wood carvings sold in the store, along with art by his wife Carol – Marvin and Jake built the shop and then the hotel in the stacked-log style of construction.

“The logs from our walls came from the property here,” said Christine. “We made our own little sawmill down the road and (milled) the logs ourselves.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to selling pizza, hot dogs and ice cream at Big Timbers, on the corner of State Hwy. 200 and Clearwater County 2, Jake Sauer works as a carpenter at the Itasca Biological Station, and wife Christine is an eighth grade world geography teacher at Century School in Park Rapids. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

“The ice cream shop was the first building erected here,” said Jake. “It was kind of a learning curve, because my dad and I don’t know a ton about stacking logs. We’re more stick-frame construction.”

They were surprised by how long it took to apply the chinking between the logs. “It was a pretty tedious process,” he said.

Besides the stacked logs forming the walls, the store’s structure also includes shiplap, milled in Two Inlets. The motel was built in the same way.

As for the third building on the property – a log cabin currently occupied by a long-term renter – that’s the real thing. Marvin and Jake found it about a mile up Clearwater County 2, toward Shevlin. A newspaper found in it dates the structure to at least 1902.

“We had known about it for a couple years,” said Jake, “but we finally got the opportunity to take it down from another neighbor.”

Tearing it down was a messy job, he said, with unplastered lath on the inside that had to be pulled off along with “a million tiny, little nails.”

They numbered the pieces, reassembled it at Big Timbers between the ice cream shop and the motel and put on a new roof.

“It was a big process,” said Jake, noting there were no nails holding the logs together. “It was all just ripped dowels. It was pretty cool how it was stacked up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said they put in a few screws, just to be sure.

“It’s pretty much just an old-school, one-room cabin,” he said. “We have a little loft up in it. But it’s just a living room, dining area, kitchen and bathroom.”

Co-owner Julie Sauer stops by for a chat with daughter-in-law Christine during a quiet morning at Big Timbers. Their husbands, Marvin and Jake, built the ice cream/gift shop and the adjacent motel. Marvin and Julie also own the nearby Lobo's Bar and Grill. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Loving the local

Working at Lobo’s, Christine observed Julie’s people skills and way of serving customers. Since Big Timbers opened, Christine said she’s been learning from Julie about running a business.

“Christine has been doing most of the work,” said Julie, who keeps busy running Lobo’s and renting out three adjacent cabins.

Regarding the gift shop, she said, “We’re trying to go mostly local, Minnesota arts, crafts.”

“Trying to strive for Minnesota-made, but things that tourists would be interested in,” Christine added. Examples include baking mixes from Red Wing, syrups from the Amish in Gonvick, honey from Park Rapids, snacks, knick-knacks and apparel.

“Our ice cream is from Cedar Crest,” she said. “It’s a small, family-run business out of Wisconsin, about a half-hour north of Milwaukee. We’ve had a lot of compliments on the flavor.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 12 varieties on display include Pirate’s Bounty – a caramel ice cream with M&Ms and Oreo pieces – as well as cones, mixers, shakes, malts and sundaes.

Christine said she gets a kick out of seeing the looks on kids’ faces when they see the ice cream counter.

The menu also features coffee, hot dogs and four flavors of pizza – the latter supplied by Keith’s Pizza from Bemidji.

“A lot of people come in looking for ice cream, and they’re pleasantly surprised to find out we have pizza and some other food,” said Christine, adding that when customers do come in, they do so all at the same time. “I’ll have, like, an hour with no one in here, and then 50 people will come.

“From 2 to 7 p.m. is our busiest time. At 3:30, it doesn’t miss us that there’s a crowd.”

Meanwhile, the motel is almost fully booked, at least for this summer’s weekends. “We’ve met a lot of people from everywhere,” Christine said. “We just had guests from Norway. (It’s) pretty exciting that people from all over are finding us.”

Christine said she’s grateful, not just for all the tourists passing by the park, but also the local support from Park Rapids, Bagley and the tight-knit Lake Itasca community.

“Nevis is a small town, but this is tiny,” she said. “The locals take a lot of pride in being from Lake Itasca. It’s really cool to be a part of that. And now, to have a business that we get to share with them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jake and Christine grew up going to Park Rapids schools. Her family lived in Park Rapids – though her grandparents taught school in Bagley. He was always a Lake Itasca kid. “So, this middle ground between Park Rapids and Bagley is really special to us,” she said. “To be able to take some pride in ownership in something that we have a lot of family history in is really cool.”

The young family enjoys having the park as their backyard, she said, while the location has been key to their business’s success.

“I think people that live in this area come in and are appreciative to see us supporting our community, knowing that they’re supporting us,” said Christine. “I’ve been a tourist in lots of places, and the first thing I do when I come in, I want to find something made where I’m at.

“You might wind up paying a little more for something that’s not made in China, but that hasn’t been a big deal.”