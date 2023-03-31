New Dogs Paw owner loves her job

Stephanie Keranen took over ownership of the Dogs Paw on State Hwy. 34 west of Park Rapids in October 2022 after working there as an employee since 2015.

“I started doing kennel attendant work for Deanna Deitchler, the former owner who opened Dogs Paw in 2008. From there, I went to customer service. About six years ago, I took over as manager for the facility. I love going to work every day and that’s huge for me. This was the perfect fit for me and something I look forward to doing for many more years to come.”

Keranen has two dogs and one cat. She also has ducks and raises and sells rabbits. She grew up in the Wolf Lake area and graduated with a college degree in biology.

“I decided to work at Dogs Paw for a while and what was going to be a temporary job turned into a business I own. I think God brought me to where I needed to be.”

The facility offers doggie day care to 8-12 dogs during the week. The dogs are placed in play groups based on their energy level.

They can also board up to 60 dogs in 39 suites. “Those are individual rooms for dogs and often there are multiple dogs in one family,” she said. “We don’t have dogs with runs but have staff going to let them out 5-7 times a day or more and once at night.”

There are also three cat condos for boarding in a separate area.

There are approximately 15 employees at the business, ranging from part- to full-time.

“Deanna still works as a groomer,” she said.

Grooming includes a nail trim, ear cleaning, a bath, brush and blow dry. Haircuts are also available.

“My priority as a business owner is creating a safe, healthy and comfortable environment for dogs,” she said.

The store also carries healthy dog and cat foods, cat litter, toys and treats sourced in the U.S. and Canada.

“We also have CBD products for pets,” she said. “It’s recommended for both calming and joint health for dogs with mobility issues because CBD has an anti-inflammatory effect. Everything has been tested and approved. We’re very selective about what we carry.

Dogs Paw is open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.