Krautkremers launch three new businesses

It’s a furniture store.

It’s a storage facility.

It’s an event and meeting space.

Owners Crystal and Kasey Krautkremer get credit for successfully converting the former J&B Foods, located at 1104 Park Ave. S., into a retail complex.

After selling Beds Plus in June 2022, the Krautkremers purchased the 43,136-square-foot building in July 2022.

“We went from a 5,000-square-foot showroom to 16,000,” Crystal said of Beds Plus, which they had owned since 2017, and their new Park Rapids Furniture Center.

Sealy and Tempur-Pedic are available, along with Ashley Furniture, at the Park Rapids Furniture Center. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Bedroom sets, couches, dining room tables and chairs and more are sold at the store.

“Pretty much anything you can think of for a house,” Crystal said.

“Everybody can find something in their price points or style,” Crystal said. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

“Outdoor furniture we can get as well,” added Kasey.

Sealy and Tempur-Pedic are available, along with Ashley Furniture. Any preferred style or size can be special ordered.

“Everybody can find something in their price points or style,” Crystal said.

They are continually changing the inventory.

The Krautkremers say The Event Room is ideal for classes, conferences, parties, “really any event.”

There is seating for 100 people, “but we could handle way more than that,” she said.

The 2,400-square-foot Event Room is equipped with audio-visual equipment, microphones, a sink, fridge and indestructible plates and bowls.

“That way we can have space for crockpots or catering,” Crystal explained.

Restrooms are in a nearby hallway.

Climate Storage features drive-through, climate-controlled space, explained Crystal. There are 23 units of various sizes. All are protected from the elements.

“There’s nowhere in town that offers climate control, so it’s going to keep the valuables safe and keep things from undergoing severe humidity or freezing,” she said.

They lease a portion of the complex to Country Axe, an axe-throwing venue, and The Golf Cavern, LLC, an indoor golf simulator, and Warner Garage Door Company.

Crystal was born and raised in Park Rapids. Both graduated from Park Rapids Area High School: Crystal in 2002, Kasey in 2003. Kasey even worked at J&B Foods as a high schooler.

After Kasey served in the U.S. Air Force, the Krautkremers moved back to Park Rapids to start their family.

The couple has three small children: Kaitlyn, Caleb and Cameron.

Both are members of the Park Rapids Fire Department.

“This town’s really growing, and we’re excited to be a part of it,” Crystal said.

