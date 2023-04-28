99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

Hospital receives giant to aid vets

The Park Rapids chapter of Disabled American Veterans provided a $1,500 grant to CHI St. Joseph's Health on April 25.

Ray Batcho presents Amy Erickson, CHI St. Joseph's Health director of rehabilitation services, on April 25, 2023, with a $1,500 grant from Disabled American Veterans Chapter 38 of Park Rapids.
By Staff reports
Today at 8:34 AM

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 38 of Park Rapids has awarded a $1,500 grant to CHI St. Joseph’s Health.

In an April 27 press release, CHI St. Joseph’s Health said the grant will help provide assistance to veterans and their immediate family members to participate in exercise programs offered at the hospital. Otherwise, they might be unable to afford exercise classes like MOVE, Parkinson’s classes, or cardiac rehabilitation Phase III.

For more information or to suggest someone who may benefit from this grant and the exercise and wellness services is makes available, call CHI St. Joseph’s Health at 218-616-3000.

