Entrepreneur with Park Rapids ties donates $16,000 to Toys for Tots

Garrett Rautio believes it is important to give back to those in need.

He attended school in Park Rapids from kindergarten through eighth grade and now lives in St. Paul. His oldest daughter, Ivy, works with him.

Rautio’s business, Black Coffin Tattoo, held a fundraiser on Dec. 10 and raised over $16,000 for the Toys for Tots program.

Garrett Rautio said he learned all the aspects of owning his business, Black Coffin Tattoos by doing everything from doing interior work on the building to handling payroll and managing employees. Contributed / Gary Rautio

“There were 15 artists doing $100 tattoos and a piercer and we worked all day,” he said. “We took all of the proceeds including tips made that day and went shopping Both Mills Fleet Farm and Hub Hobby gave us 10 percent off.”

They filled a U-Haul with toys for the kids and brought them to KARE-11 television station where the U.S. Marine Corps, who does the toy drive, has a dropoff site, then went out to purchase guitars and amps for teenagers with the remaining money. All of the toys stay in a seven- to nine-county metro area.

“This is our fourth year, and in that time, we’ve raised over $30,000 total,” Rautio said. “I like giving and everybody here does, too. It’s one day. We can all do one day to help others. You get people in for a good cause. I had a great childhood, but there are people that don’t, especially with the economy and the state of the world right now.”

Self-taught entrepreneur

Rautio attended Bemidji State University and planned to go into pre-med in the Twin Cities after that. While bartending to pay the bills, his life path went in another direction.

“An apprenticeship fell in my lap, and I took it,” he said. “I learned to operate the counter, manage clients and tattoo premade designs. That was 22 years ago, and now I’ve got the biggest shop in the Midwest.”

An apprenticeship started Rautio on the path to becoming a tattoo artist and owning his own shop. Contributed / Garrett Rautio

His first tattoo shop was with a partner. He sold out his share of that business and took that money to open the shop and now has 18 employees in his own shop. He also hosts guest artists who come to his shop for a week or more.

Rautio said he is a self-taught artist. “I design all of my own stuff and started painting now as well,” he said.

He said he learned how to run a business by doing it. “When I’m into something I want to learn all aspects,” he said. “I do everything from building my own web page, designing graphics for t-shirts and social media.”

Getting the shop ready to open he even laid down flooring, tiled, built subwalls and painted the walls and ceiling.

“I built this shop with my own two hands out of a shell with a couple of walls,” he said.

The shop is around 5,000 square feet.

“When I started this shop in 2015 it was myself and three artists,” he said. “Thank God, I’ve always been in the black from the day I opened the door.”

He said people get tattoos for many different reasons. “A lot of people use tattoos as a bookmark in life, whether celebrating a birth or losing a loved one,” he said. “We’re more therapists than anything. What we do is intimate. You’re with that person in tight quarters for hours.”

Rautio attends tattoo conventions throughout the year. “I’ll be in Philadelphia in January and Oregon in February,” he said.

Family ties

Garrett’s mom, Jane Rautio, lives near Emmaville with Dave Beck, his “other dad.” His birth dad, Terry Rautio who grew up in Sebeka, now lives in Texas.

Two of Garrett’s children live with their mother, Mary Carlson, and attend school in Park Rapids. His daughter Fallyn is 17 and his son Legion is 11. When the garage in Park Rapids where his youngest daughter’s car was parked burned down, he started a new business “Dead Stars Still Shine” to sell his paintings to fund replacing her vehicle.

“Two months ago, I had never oil painted, but I have since sold five paintings of dead actors and also feature speed painting videos,” he said. “I wanted to teach the kids that if you’re in a bind you can get yourself out of it by doing something extra like starting this new business.”