Dally brothers have hands full with dock and lift business

In May 2022, brothers Sam and Danny Dally purchased Timber Creek Dock and Lift Service at 19820 Expedition Drive.

Danny had previously worked there for three years under former owner Ben Tande. “This will be my fifth year,” he said.

Sam, meanwhile, was an attorney in Brainerd before they invested together in the store located just north of the Dorset Corner Liquor Store.

Danny said they do pretty much anything to do with docks and lifts – sell, repair, install in the spring and take out of the water in the fall. For a select few clients, they also provide winter storage. “Whatever anybody needs,” he said.

Asked what drew him to working in the dock and lift business, Danny said he and wife Lizzie were then running Rocky Ridge Kennel, a pet boarding business they started and owned. Then their first son, River, was born.

“His first Christmas, I spent, like, five minutes with him while he was awake,” said Danny. “We kind of decided that (it was) time for a life change.”

He said Lizzie found Timber Creek’s listing on Indeed, a job search website. “I came down and talked to (Tande),” said Danny. “What I liked was having winters off, where we would get laid off in the wintertime and have three months for family time.”

He also liked the idea of being outdoors and working on the lakes, doing installations and service calls. Also, he and Sam grew up at the Red Door Resort on the north end of Mille Lacs Lake. “So, kind of getting back to the water,” he said.

Since taking over the business, Danny has been running service calls and installs full-time. During that time of year, he said, “I’m out on the water every day. I’m right with the guys, employees, working with them.”

Meanwhile, Sam does sales, though he also comes out on the water three or four times a week to help with installs.

“They hustle spring and fall, so we can have a break in the winter,” said Lizzie, who is now director of the Walker Just for Kix dance program. “I just do odds and ends, if they ever need anything here,” she added.

Sam estimated that they have 12-13 employees working for them during the busy season. “I think last summer it was maybe around 10,” he said.

He said they currently have 850 seasonal clients, almost all within a 10-mile radius of their store. “The furthest lake we go to is Mantrap,” he said.

Products sold at the store include aluminum boat lifts; standing, roll-in and floating docks; dock stairs, captain’s chairs, benches and other accessories; even weed rollers. Among the sectional docks are all-cedar models, docks with aluminum decking in a cedar frame, and all-aluminum ones.

“The water industry, it seems like it’s a pretty tight-knit group,” said Danny, noting that they’ll sometimes call Johnson’s On the Water or Charlie’s Boat and Marine, or even other dock and lift businesses, when their products fit a client’s needs better, or to coordinate dock and boat installs.

Danny said he enjoys the work and plans to do it for a good while – “for as long as my body lets me,” he said, adding, “I’m hoping that’ll be a long time. I love it. It’s fun.”