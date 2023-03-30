99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

Boho Chandelier features natural beauty products and more

Boho Chandelier is a new business in Park Rapids that developed out of two women’s specialties coming together under one roof in the former Stacked High Deli.

BohoChandelierPROGRESS2023.jpg
Owners Lisa Tovar and Trista Barstow feature a variety of merchandise in their store, including natural products and fun cabin decor.
Contributed / Boho Chandelier
Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Today at 11:57 AM

Owners Trista Barstow and Lisa Tovar opened their new shop in October 2022 at 122 Main Ave. S. after selling their merchandise at the Hubbard Prairie Farmer’s Market last summer.

Both women grew up in the Menahga area.

Boho Chandelier was a name they came up with together. Boho is to represent the artsy, fun, crafty and colorful side of what they do and Chandelier is to represent the classy side of their business.

“While we have done some fun updates to the interior, we wanted to keep some of the nostalgia of the building and we kept a corner bench from the restaurant and we have the original three train sets displayed on the track that runs along the entire store,” Barstow said.

Each woman also has their own brands in the store.

Wild Bare Care is Tovar’s specialty. The decor and gift side is Barstow’s and is named the Dekco Shoppe.

“When we met at the farmer’s market, we were each selling our own products and then we came together and created Boho Chandelier as our store together,” Barstow said. “It is a shared space featuring both of our brands.”

Handmade skin care, soap and bath products are made by Tovar right in the store.

“They are all made from natural ingredients,” Tovar said. “Most of the products are vegan because they are plant-based. I also use pure essential oils. We’re setting up a refill area for products like soap, shampoo and laundry soap. We use glass bottles and are trying to do sustainable, zero-waste products. For example, there are toothpaste tablets instead of toothpaste tubes. You chew the tablets and you get the toothpaste wet to brush your teeth. Another thing offered is a dish soap bar with biodegradable packaging. My daughter and I infuse our own oils and make salves, balms and other products from that.”

The retail side of the store features cabin accessories and home to camper decor, fashion accessories, a variety of earth-friendly products such as bamboo hair brushes, soy candles and handcrafted items.

Lorie Skarpness has lived in the Park Rapids area since 1997 and has been writing for the Park Rapids Enterprise since 2017. She enjoys writing features about the people and wildlife who call the north woods home.
