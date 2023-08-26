Sanford Health welcomes Zabrina Ebert, DO, to the psychiatry team

Sanford Health in Bemidji welcomes Zabrina Ebert, DO, to the psychiatry team at Sanford Health Behavioral Health Bemidji.

Dr. Ebert completed medical school at Midwestern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Chicago, IL. Later, she completed her residency in psychiatry from the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals in Wauwatosa, WI.

As a psychiatrist, Dr. Zabrina Ebert, DO, specializes in adult psychiatric conditions including, attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), anxiety and depression, bipolar disorder post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other trauma related conditions, psychotic disorders and substance use disorders. She offers a variety of services, including obtaining a psychiatric history, diagnosing mental health conditions, prescribing psychiatric medications, providing mental health education. Additionally, Dr. Ebert has a special interest in perinatal mental health, which is the mental health of a mother right before and right after birth.

When asked of her idea of care, Dr. Ebert shared, “My goal is to provide individualized, holistic and evidence-based care for my patients. Mental health care begins with listening and understanding each person’s experiences, concerns and goals. I want to empower patients to understand their condition and all treatment options available, both medication- and non-medication-based. We work together to reach their mental health goals.”

Dr. Ebert enjoys hiking, exploring new places, finding new hobbies, listening to music and spending time with her dogs.

To learn more about Dr. Ebert, visit sanfordhealth.org.