Sanford Health welcomes Romie Tinsay, MD, to the pediatrics team

Sanford Health in Bemidji welcomes Romie Tinsay, MD, to the pediatrics team at the Sanford Bemidji Children’s Clinic located in the 1611 Anne St. Clinic.

Dr. Tinsay attended medical school at the University of East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center in Manila, Philippines. She later completed her residency in pediatrics at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Medical Center, in New York, NY. Prior to joining Sanford, Dr. Tinsay served the Red Lake Nation as a pediatrician.

Dr. Tinsay specializes in children’s health. She cares for children from birth through age eighteen. She treats well child checkups, health education and counseling, preventive care, care for injuries both acute and chronic and other health concerns, diagnosing and treating children’s illnesses, preventive health, including immunizations and screenings, referrals to specialists as needed, monitoring children’s growth and development, managing medical, developmental and functional issues, adolescent care and treating chronic childhood disorders such as asthma, ADHA, etc.

When asked of her idea of care, Dr. Tinsay shared “I aim to provide a comprehensive, patient-centered care to all that is timely, well-coordinated and effective.

In her free time, Dr. Tinsay enjoys hiking and traveling, as well as spending her time on the golf course.

For more information about Dr. Tinsay, please visit sanfordhealth.org. To schedule an appointment, please call Sanford Bemidji Children’s Clinic 218-333-4710.