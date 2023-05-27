Sanford Health welcomes Mouhamad Mansour, MD, to the cardiology team

Sanford Health in Bemidji welcomes Mouhamad Mansour, MD, to the cardiology team at the Sanford Bemidji Heart and Vascular Center.

Dr. Mouhamad Mansour attended medical school at the University of Damascus Medical School in Damascus, Syria. Following his time in school, he completed his fellowship in General Cardiology at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, MI. DR. Mansour finished his residency in Internal Medicine at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, MI. He then completed his fellowship in General Cardiology at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, MI.

He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Dr. Mansour specializes in general cardiology while offering services in cardiac catheterization, cardiac risk assessment, coronary angiography, coronary stent placement, 3D echocardiography, stress echocardiography, hemodynamic assessment of valve disease. He also treats acute cardiac events, chest pain and shortness of breath, congestive heart failure, heart attack, heart rhythm problems, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, narrowing or blockage of the coronary arteries.

When asked of his idea of care, Dr. Mansour shared, “I believe in practicing evidence-based medicine and I strive to understand a situation from the patient’s point of view so that I can provide individualized care according to each patient’s circumstances and preferences.”

In his free time, Dr. Mansour enjoys hiking, traveling and photography.

Learn more about Dr. Mansour at sanfordhealth.org.