Sanford Health welcomes Kevin Schoepel, MD, to the vascular surgery team

Sanford Health in Bemidji welcomes Kevin Schoepel, MD, to the vascular surgery team at the Sanford Bemidji Heart and Vascular Center.

Dr. Schoepel attended medical school at the University of Wisconsin, in Madison, WI. Following his time in Wisconsin, Dr. Schoepel completed his fellowship in vascular surgery with the University of Virgina in Charlottesville, VA and his residency in general surgery with New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, NC. He is also board certified by the American Board of Surgery: Vascular Surgery and the American Board of Surgery: General Surgery.

Dr. Schoepel specializes in vascular surgery offering services in abdominal aortic aneurysms, artery disease, venous disease, varicose veins and dialysis access.

When asked of his idea of care Dr. Schoepel shared, “treat others as you wish to be treated.”

In his free time, Dr. Schoepel enjoys archery, farming and fishing. He is the father to four children and has been a MN resident for the last twenty years; nine of those years he spent with Sanford Health in Bemidji.

To learn more about Dr. Schoepel, please visit sanfordhealthl.org.