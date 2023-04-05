Sanford Health welcomes Holly Wright, DNP, APRN, CNP to the family medicine team

Sanford Health in Bemidji welcomes Holly Wright, DNP, APRN, CNP to the family medicine team at the Sanford Bemidji Medication Assisted Therapy Clinic.

Holly Wright attended Winona State University in Rochester, MN, where she obtained her graduate degree. She later became board certified by the American Nurse Credentialing Center: Family Nurse Practitioner.

Holly is a family nurse practitioner specializing in opioid addictions, urgent care, emergency care and telehealth. She is a highly skilled health care provider with expertise in protocol and policy review, underserved populations, and social justice and equality research.

When asked of her idea of care, Holly shared “I strive to meet clients where they are and focus on meeting their goals for making the best of each day or whatever goals they are working towards.”

Holly enjoys spending time with her family, exploring the outdoors and helping her husband with the farm. She’s originally from Northern Iowa and is a huge college football fan.

To schedule an appointment with Holly Wright in Bemidji, please call (218) 333-2105 or visit sanfordhealth.org for more information