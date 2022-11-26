Sanford Health welcomes Denise Merschman, DNP, APRN, CNP to the occupational medicine team

Sanford Health in Bemidji welcomes Denise Merschman, DNP, APRN, CNP to the occupational medicine team at the Sanford Health Occupational Medicine Clinic.

Denise attended Bemidji State University in Bemidji, MN, where she obtained her undergraduate degree in nursing. She later completed graduate school at Minnesota State University in Mankato, MN. Denise is also a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves.

Denise Merschman is a nurse practitioner who specializes in services such as care for work related injuries, DOT physicals, musculoskeletal injury care, pre-employment screenings and primary care of adults.

When asked of her idea of care, Denise shared “I am committed to providing personal patient care that is friendly and compassionate. My goal is to provide a positive and encouraging environment to help patients reach their health care needs and goals.”

In her free time, Denise enjoys traveling and scuba diving. She is the parent to Tucker, a yellow lab.

