Sanford Health welcomes Danielle Tretbar, PA-C, to the family medicine team at the Park Rapids Clinic

Sanford Health in Park Rapids welcomes Danielle Tretbar, PA-C, to the family medicine team at the Sanford Park Rapids Clinic.

Danielle obtained her undergraduate degree in nutrition and dietetics from Concordia College in Moorhead, MN. She practiced as a clinical dietitian for 10 years specializing in medical nutrition therapy, diabetes education, weight management and bariatric care. She later attended the University of North Dakota School of Medicine in Grand Forks, ND, where she received her master’s degree in physician assistant studies. She is board certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA).

Specializing in family medicine with experience in urgent care, she is trained in all major areas of family practice and is qualified to care for most of the medical needs of the entire family, from infants to the elderly. Danielle’s past experience brings a unique perspective to her family medicine practice. Her approach recognizes the benefits of conventional therapies (medication/surgery) while considering other health factors like nutrition, genetics, hormonal changes, and other lifestyle components.

When asked of her idea of care, Danielle shared “My goal is to provide a genuine patient experience by making the individual feel heard and allowing them the opportunity to participate in their own health care goals. I want to utilize my passion for healthcare and acquired skills to better serve my community. Despite being a small-town clinic, the resources and access to specialty care is exceptional. I’m honored for the opportunity to continue building access to high quality healthcare in my hometown”.

To learn more about Danielle, please visit sanfordhealth.org or call the Park Rapids Clinic at (218) 699-3121.