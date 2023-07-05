Sanford Health welcomes Antony Chu, MD, to the cardiology team

BEMIDJI, Minn. - Sanford Health in Bemidji welcomes Antony Chu, MD, to the cardiology team at the Sanford Bemidji Heart and Vascular Center.

Dr. Antony Chu is a graduate of Yale University School of Medicine and completed his medical training in Internal Medicine, Clinical Cardiology and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Chu is a board-certified physician specializing in clinical cardiac electrophysiology which involves management of the electrical disorders of the heart. Dr. Chu evaluates, diagnoses, and treats cardiac arrhythmias (abnormal heart rhythms) using state-of-the-art medical and device therapy, as well as minimally invasive surgical approaches.

Dr. Chu surgically implants cardiac device therapies such as transvenous cardiac pacemakers and implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICD). In addition, Dr. Chu performs minimally invasive cardiac ablations for treatment of cardiac arrhythmias.

Dr. Chu is a board-certified clinical cardiac electrophysiologist who offers therapies to treat many cardiac arrhythmia conditions including, atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, syncope, bradycardia, long QT syndrome, sudden cardiac arrest, supraventricular tachycardia, atrial tachycardia, Inappropriate sinus tachycardia, AV nodal re-entrant tachycardia, Wolff-Parkinson-White (WPW) syndrome, Ventricular tachycardia, Premature ventricular complexes, Cardiac arrhythmias related to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, Inherited cardiac channelopathies (e.g. RV dysplasia, Brugada). Diagnostic testing and Therapies that Dr. Chu performs include interpretation of cardiac electrocardiograms (ECG or EKG), intracardiac echocardiogram interpretation, invasive cardiac electrophysiology studies, interpretation of signal average ECG, electrical cardioversion, cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT), conduction system based pacing, implantable Endovascular and subcutaneous ICD therapy, leadless cardiac pacing and cardiac ablation.

Dr. Chu and his team will work closely with you to make sure you understand your treatment options and provide clinical therapies tailored to your unique individual needs. Dr. Chu is dedicated to providing an optimized and comprehensive care plan for you and your family.

