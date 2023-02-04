Sanford Health welcomes Angela McCarthy, APRN, CNP, to the sleep medicine team

Sanford Health in Bemidji welcomes Angela McCarthy, APRN, CNP, to the sleep medicine team at the Sanford Bemidji Sleep Center.

Angela attended both undergraduate and graduate school at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, MN.

As a certified nurse practitioner, Angela collaborates with physicians to meet the health care needs of adult patients. She specializes in treating conditions including sleep medicine, sleep apnea, narcolepsy, restless less syndrome and insomnia.

When asked of her idea of care, Angela shared “I want all of my patients to feel heard and understood. I also believe the key to safe and exceptional care is clear and consistent communication with other healthcare providers that are actively involved in the patient’s care.”

In her free time, Angela enjoys boating, cooking and spending time with her family.