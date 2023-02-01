Sanford Health welcomes Andrew Jordan, MD, to the ophthalmology team in Park Rapids

Sanford Health in Park Rapids welcomes Andrew Jordan, MD, to the ophthalmology team at the Sanford Health Park Rapids Clinic.

Dr. Andrew Jordan attended Carroll College in Helena, MT, where he obtained his undergraduate degree in biology. He later attended the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, WA, where he graduated from the WWAMI Regional Medical Education Program. Dr. Jordan completed ophthalmology fellowship training at the University of Nebraska and later completed a retina fellowship at the University of Utah Moran Eye Center. Dr. Jordan is also board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology.

Dr. Jordan has 30+ years of experience in treating all manner of retinal diseases and comprehensive ophthalmology. Prior to joining the Sanford Park Rapids Clinic, Dr. Jordan was a practicing ophthalmologist for Sanford Health in Fargo. Dr. Jordan has a specialized emphasis in retina services, including injection therapy for macular degeneration and diabetes.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Jordan in Park Rapids please call (218) 333-2020.