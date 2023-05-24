NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF REAL ESTATE LENDING NAMED AT TRUSTAR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

PARK RAPIDS - Diane O’Hern has been named the new Vice President of Real Estate Lending following the retirement of Tim Fulton.

Diane was previously the Assistant Vice President of the Park Rapids office and Real Estate Loan Officer for TruStar over the past 14 years. In that time, she has built a strong portfolio and established meaningful relationships with TruStar members and staff. “Diane’s commitment to the organization solidifies her ability to lead and mentor the real estate team across the footprint,” commented TruStar President/CEO Kipp Raboin.

“I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to lead the Real Estate Department at TruStar,” said O’Hern. “I look forward to continuing to offer the excellent service that our members deserve”.

Diane grew up in Omaha, NE and earned her Bachelor of Science in Education degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She has resided in Park Rapids since 1992. Prior to joining TruStar, Diane worked for various financial institutions, along with prior job experience as a title examiner and title insurance agent.

TruStar Federal Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative dedicated to providing simple, convenient banking solutions to its more than 17,900 members. With assets in excess of $335 million, TruStar is headquartered in International Falls and has branch locations in Littlefork, Bemidji, Park Rapids, Menahga, and Nevis. For more information, please visit www.trustarfcu.com.