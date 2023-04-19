Dane Arthur Real Estate and Lakeplace.com Awards

Dane Arthur Real Estate and Lakeplace.com are proud to announce the following companywide awards for Minnesota.

*Kristine Walsh - In her first full year with Dane Arthur Real Estate, Kristine was the Top Producer in Minnesota for Dane Arthur Real Estate for number of transactions completed and in the Top 10 in Minnesota for Total Sales.

We are very excited to announce that LakePlace.com is now The Dane Arthur Real Estate Agency. Following a natural trajectory, our company has rebranded from LakePlace.com to The Dane Arthur Real Estate Agency. We’re still the same professional company, just a new name and increased website presence. As The Dane Arthur Agency, we are able to maintain our boutique size and status while being in a much better position to serve all of our clients at the highest level. Over the years - residential sales, land & farm sales and commercial sales have become a much larger part of LakePlace.com’s business, and the rebrand to Dane Arthur (a play on the founders’ middle names) encompasses and celebrates that.

Here are our brand new and re-designed, inter-connected websites:

DaneArthur.com - MN & WI Homes For Sale

LakePlace.com - MN & WI Lake Property For Sale (crown jewel!)

LandBin.com - MN & WI Land For Sale

CondoBin.com - MN & WI Condos For Sale

CommercialZip.com - MN & WI Commercial Real Estate

The Dane Arthur Real Estate Agency’s suite of inter-connected, high-traffic, niche websites really sets us apart from all the other local, regional & national brands. Our position as an online marketing behemoth, with some of the most visited and popular real estate websites in the Midwest gives us and our clients a unique & distinct advantage in today’s real estate marketplace.

To learn more about Dane Arthur Real Estate Agency, contact managing broker Doug Mitchell at 218-820-8580 or doug@danearthur.com.