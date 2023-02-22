CHI St. Joseph’s Health welcomes Tim Meier, PA to orthopedic clinic

We are excited to welcome Tim Meier, PA, to CHI St. Joseph’s Health Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Clinic.

Tim is a certified physician assistant with 16 years of experience. As a specialist in orthopedics, Tim diagnoses and treats patients for fractures, joint replacements, sports medicine and injury prevention. He believes in working with patients to identify their source of pain, discuss treatment options and determine which solutions and options will be most suitable for them.

Tim earned his degree from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. His memberships include Physician Assistant in Orthopedic Surgery, American Academy of Physician Assistants, Wisconsin Academy of Physician Assistants, Minnesota Academy of Physician Assistants and National Strength and Conditioning Association.

Tim is returning to Minnesota after practicing in Arizona and looks forward to being a part of a community again that truly cares for each other. When he’s not caring for patients, Tim enjoys spending time with his family, being active with sports and weight training, and involved in church and community activities.

To schedule an appointment with CHI St. Joseph’s Health Orthopedics team in Park Rapids, call (218)616-3700. *No referral needed.

CHI St. Joseph’s Health is committed to keeping healthcare local for our community.