Business

$263,444 grant helps CHI St. Joseph Health

The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust granted $263,444 to CHI St. Joseph’s Health to purchase two ultrasound machines as part of a $26.4 million ultrasound initiative in Minnesota.

St. Joseph's exterior east shot 8.14.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 4:55 PM

The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust granted $263,444 to CHI St. Joseph’s Health to purchase two ultrasound machines as part of a $26.4 million ultrasound initiative in Minnesota.

The initiative includes nearly $18.3 million to help Minnesota hospitals and health centers purchase ultrasound imaging devices and an additional $8.1 million to boost sonography and point of care ultrasound (POCUS) training opportunities across the state.

Ben Koppelman, president at CHI St. Joseph’s Health, said, “Our goal is to provide our patients with the latest technology so we can continue to offer exceptional healthcare locally. We are grateful to the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust for this opportunity to help support our mission.”

Walter Panzirer, a trustee for the Helmsley Charitable Trust, said the grants will help improve access to exceptional medical treatment for all Minnesotans, whether they live in the heart of Minneapolis or a smaller rural or underserved community.

“Our hospitals and health centers need to stay current with rapidly advancing technology so they can continue to provide top-notch healthcare close to home,” Panzirer said. “These grants help ensure that facilities across Minnesota have the latest and greatest ultrasound equipment and training.”

More than half of the 196 devices purchased through the grants (109) are POCUS machines.

The initiative also includes more than $8.1 million to train new sonographers, offer continuing education to sonographers and ultrasound technologists, and provide comprehensive POCUS training to doctors, physician assistants and nurse practitioners.

The training grants include more than $917,000 to the Minnesota Rural Health Association to support sonographer training in rural and underserved areas of the state, more than $1 million to the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities to expand St. Cloud Technical & Community College’s sonography program, and nearly $6.2 million to the Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians Foundation which will partner with High Quality Medical Education to provide POCUS training across the state.

