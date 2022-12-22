ADVERTISEMENT
Donations of warm gear for the Ukraine may be dropped off at Angelic Enterprises Consignments, located on Hwy. 34 in Park Rapids, Dec. 23 and Dec. 26-28.
The Nevis Trailblazers and the Forest Riders face up to four times as much work as usual, grooming local snowmobile trails, due to the effect of recent heavy, sticky snow on the trees and shrubs lining the trails.
The U.S. Navy fireman was died on board the USS Oklahoma during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. He was laid to rest almost 80 years later in his hometown cemetery.
The Star of the North Marine Corps League of Park Rapids donated in December to the community Christmas dinner.
The main reason for this is the proximity of western Europe to the Atlantic Ocean.
These word meanings are related to sheep and date back at least to Middle English of the 1300s.
Peter Crompton is chief of the Malaria Infection Biology and Immunity Section at the National Institutes of Health. He says the spark for his career was ignited at Bemidji High School.
Mike Pope claims he hasn’t shaved in more than 20 years and looks at officiating as another way to give back to the community.
In this week's Fielding Questions, Don Kinzler answers questions about losing branches due to recent wet, heavy snow accumulation.
Gardening can cut the risk of a heart attack or stroke by 30% in adults over age 60, according to a 2013 study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.
Santa Claus paid a visit to the Developmental Achievement Center and participated in the Heritage Living Center's Dove Project on Dec. 22.
The loss drops the Panthers to 1-2 against Section 8AA opponents and 3-3 overall.
More students are reporting struggles with their mental health and having serious consideration of suicidal thoughts. However, they're also making healthier decisions regarding substance use.
Readers are invited to submit their favorite recipes to enjoy, along with a note about what makes them special. Send recipes to lskarpness@parkrapidsenterprise.com.
