Local
Local donations will help Ukrainians survive the winter
Donations of warm gear for the Ukraine may be dropped off at Angelic Enterprises Consignments, located on Hwy. 34 in Park Rapids, Dec. 23 and Dec. 26-28.
December 22, 2022 05:28 PM
By  Lorie Skarpness
Local
Snowmobile clubs seek help clearing fallen trees from trails
The Nevis Trailblazers and the Forest Riders face up to four times as much work as usual, grooming local snowmobile trails, due to the effect of recent heavy, sticky snow on the trees and shrubs lining the trails.
December 23, 2022 10:03 AM
By  Staff reports
Local
Akeley Post Office to be renamed after WWII serviceman
The U.S. Navy fireman was died on board the USS Oklahoma during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. He was laid to rest almost 80 years later in his hometown cemetery.
December 22, 2022 05:38 PM
By  Robin Fish
Local
Christmas twinkle from Star of the North
The Star of the North Marine Corps League of Park Rapids donated in December to the community Christmas dinner.
December 22, 2022 05:03 PM
By  Staff reports
Must Reads
Local
Hubbard County Board OKs DNR land acquisition
December 23, 2022 01:59 PM
By  Shannon Geisen
Prep
Nordick proposes conference switch, girls hockey co-op
December 23, 2022 09:12 AM
By  Robin Fish
Local
Kevin Gish chosen as administrator of new Bemidji Veterans Home
December 23, 2022 01:31 PM
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Local
Hubbard County rejects ‘forever chemical’ testing
December 23, 2022 07:23 AM
By  Shannon Geisen

Weather
Snow likely for your Christmas Day
December 24, 2022 03:00 PM
Weather
John Wheeler: Oslo, Norway, is north of us, but has milder winters
The main reason for this is the proximity of western Europe to the Atlantic Ocean.
December 23, 2022 05:00 AM
By  John Wheeler
Weather
John Wheeler: How flocking on Christmas trees is related to bird migration
These word meanings are related to sheep and date back at least to Middle English of the 1300s.
December 22, 2022 11:54 PM
By  John Wheeler
Minnesota
Bemidji grad Peter Crompton leads research team at National Institutes of Health
Peter Crompton is chief of the Malaria Infection Biology and Immunity Section at the National Institutes of Health. He says the spark for his career was ignited at Bemidji High School.
Local
7% increase in Akeley's payable 2023 levy
Local
STUDENT NEWS: December 23, 2022
Prep
Bad call? You better watch out, this Santa Claus is watching you
Mike Pope claims he hasn’t shaved in more than 20 years and looks at officiating as another way to give back to the community.
December 24, 2022 01:20 PM
By  Jamey Malcomb
Lifestyle
Fielding questions: Winter snow damage to trees and shrubs, hoya houseplant flowering
In this week's Fielding Questions, Don Kinzler answers questions about losing branches due to recent wet, heavy snow accumulation.
December 24, 2022 09:02 AM
By  Don Kinzler
Lifestyle
The health benefits of gardening might surprise you
Gardening can cut the risk of a heart attack or stroke by 30% in adults over age 60, according to a 2013 study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.  
December 24, 2022 07:02 AM
By  Don Kinzler

OBITUARIES
Joyce Denny
December 22, 2022 04:00 PM
Elmer “Jake” Yliniemi
December 22, 2022 02:10 PM
Lindsey Gustafson
December 22, 2022 12:30 PM
JoAnne Boehner
December 21, 2022 03:20 PM
Elmer Yliniemi
December 19, 2022 04:50 PM
MSG Angel D. Thompson
December 19, 2022 04:00 PM
Local
Santa swings through town
Santa Claus paid a visit to the Developmental Achievement Center and participated in the Heritage Living Center's Dove Project on Dec. 22.
Minnesota
Year in review: A look back at top Minnesota stories from 2022
December 23, 2022 09:00 AM
By  Alex Derosier
Minnesota
Minnesota House panel approves $500 million renovation for state office building
December 21, 2022 05:36 PM
By  Alex Derosier
Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz announces 6 new cabinet members
December 21, 2022 04:19 PM
By  Alex Derosier
Local
Hubbard County moves cash for bigger return
December 21, 2022 09:15 AM
By  Shannon Geisen
Girls Basketball: W-DC takes advantage of Park Rapids fouls for a 63-48 victory
The loss drops the Panthers to 1-2 against Section 8AA opponents and 3-3 overall.
Girls Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids enjoyed memorable season
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Beware of the dreaded 'S' word – slush – when on the ice
December 23, 2022 05:22 PM
By  Brad Dokken
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Christmas Weekend Outlook
December 22, 2022 10:00 AM
By  Jared Piepenburg
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR adopts new wolf management plan
December 20, 2022 11:53 AM
By  John Myers
Northland Outdoors
Heavy snow creates challenges on the ice and snowmobile trails, DNR officers say
December 19, 2022 12:55 PM
By  Minnesota DNR

Mental health, suicidal thoughts among students alarm Minnesota Department of Health
More students are reporting struggles with their mental health and having serious consideration of suicidal thoughts. However, they're also making healthier decisions regarding substance use.
NORTHWOODS COOKS: Cooking with children
Readers are invited to submit their favorite recipes to enjoy, along with a note about what makes them special. Send recipes to lskarpness@parkrapidsenterprise.com.
Opinion
LET'S TALK TRASH: Holiday recycling reminders
December 23, 2022 04:15 PM
By  Christina Hill, Hubbard County's Minnesota GreenCorps member
Columns
Finding Faith: The unrealistic expectations for Christmas
December 23, 2022 09:30 AM
By  Devlyn Brooks
Letters
St. Nick reveals children’s letters
December 23, 2022 09:02 AM
Columns
Why Scandinavian-heritage Americans eat lutefisk -- with one exception
December 23, 2022 05:30 AM
By  Katie Pinke

Public Notices
January 02, 2022 11:03 PM
Northland Outdoors
November 09, 2021 09:46 AM