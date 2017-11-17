Tigers advance to state title game

Nevis will play Spring Grove for the state title Friday, Nov. 24, at 10 a.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Kyle Schmidt's 10-yard touchdown run and Zach Henry's conversion capped a five-play, 55-yard drive as Nevis took an 8-0 lead with 8:51 to play in the first quarter. Jack DeWulf capped an eight-play, 69-yard drive with a 1-yard TD plunge as the Tigers led 14-0 with 4:24 to play in the first quarter.

Three scores in the second quarter pushed the advantage to 32-0. Henry's 7-yard TD run capped an eight-play, 93-yard drive as the Tigers led 20-0 at the 11:55 mark. Jack DeWulf hit Luke Dewulf on a 57-yard scoring play to give Nevis a 26-0 lead at the 8:30 mark. That drive took only two plays and covered 65 yards. Jack DeWulf's 6-yard TD run ended a five-play, 57-yard scoring drive for a 32-0 lead with 4:36 to play before the intermission.

R-T-R scored on Westin Kirk's 4-yard pass from Cooper Hansen, who ran in the conversion to cut the deficit to 32-8 with 20 seconds remaining in the first half. That drive, which ended with a fourth-and-goal TD play, took 14 plays and covered 52 yards.

Hansen opened the second half by orchestrating a 10-play, 57-yard drive as a 21-yard pass to Jonah Johnson and conversion pass to Carter Hansen made it 32-18 with 6:19 to play in the third quarter.

Nevis sealed the win when Jack Landquist recovered a fumble by Jack DeWulf after a 22-yard run in the end zone at the 3:37 mark of the third quarter. The Tigers led 38-16 after that five-play, 88-yard drive.

Tucker Roehl capped off the scoring with a 1-yard TD run with 8:20 to go. That drive consumed 5:58 off the clock and covered 83 yards in 12 plays.

Nevis finished with 525 yards in offense with Jack DeWulf rushing 14 times for 230 yards and completing 5 of 7 passes for 136 yards. Schmidt added 85 yards on 16 rushing attempts. Jack Landquist and Jack DeWulf had seven solo tackles each while Michael Landquist made six solo tackles. Henry intercepted two passes while Jack DeWulf and Schmidt also had interceptions as Nevis' defense forced four turnovers.

R-T-R compiled 304 yards in offense with Cooper Hansen rushing 13 times for 79 yards and completing 18 of 42 passes for 154 yards.