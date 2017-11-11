Tigers headed to the Bank with playoff win over North Woods

The win sends Nevis (10-1 on the season) to a state semifinal game against Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (10-2) Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Schmidt opened the scoring with a 4-yard TD run at the 6:03 mark of the first quarter to cap a 10-play, 80-yard drive and followed with a 1-yard TD run at the 2:13 mark to cap an eight-play, 71-yard drive as Nevis led 12-0.

North Woods cut the gap to 12-8 with 9:56 left in the first half as Garrett Abramson's 3-yard TD run and conversion concluded an 11-play, 61-yard drive.

The Tigers regained control on Schmidt's 2-yard TD run at the 6:45 mark and Schmidt's 13-yard TD run and conversion at the 2:58 mark. Those two scores made it 26-8 at the half. An eight-play, 55-yard drive gave Nevis an 18-8 lead while an eight-play, 65-yard drive capped off the first half.

Nevis sealed the win when Zach Henry broke free for a 57-yard TD run on the second play from scrimmage to open the second half. Luke DeWulf ran in the conversion to extend Nevis' lead to 34-8 with 11:07 remaining in the third quarter.

After a blocked punt, the Tigers went 31 yards in three plays with Jack DeWulf's 2-yard TD run and Luke DeWulf's conversion making it 42-8 at the 8:45 mark of the third quarter.

Two interceptions by Luke DeWulf stopped two scoring drives before North Woods ended the scoring on Nathan Crain's 3-yard TD run with 48 seconds remaining.

In Friday night's other state 9-man playoff games, R-T-R edged Mountain Lake 8-6, Spring Grove defeated Verndale 34-6 and Stephen-Argyle defeated Cromwell 39-22 in the first game at BSU.