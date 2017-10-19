Tigers sweep by Sebeka; Marjamaa hits milestone

Three players hit double figures in kills and five players had double digits in digs in leading Nevis to a 25-15, 25-20, 25-18 victory over Sebeka.

Marjamaa tallied 27 set assists to surpass 1,000 in her career in leading the Braves to a 25-16, 25-16, 25-11 win over Staples-Motley. Menahga ended the regular season with a 25-17, 25-14, 25-14 loss to Wadena-Deer Creek in a Park Region Conference match Tuesday night at Wadena.

Tigers tame Trojans

Kia Heide (16), Ashley Pyburn (14) and Montana Baker (12) combined for 42 of the Tigers' 50 kills to spark the win over Sebeka.

Andrea Dudley tallied 38 set assists and 20 digs while Pyburn (24), Sadie Thurner (22), Viviana Viloria (11) and Baker (11) also had double figures in digs. Baker also served two aces as the Tigers improved to 16-7 on the season by winning for the fourth match in a row and for the ninth time in the last 10 matches.

The Trojans fell to 9-12 on the season.

Nevis statistics

Attacks: Thurner 7, Felt 4 (1 kill), Swanda 8, Dudley 19 (7 kills), Heide 40 (16 kills), Viloria 4, Pyburn 43 (14 kills), Baker 35 (12 kills), Neyens 3.

Serves: Thurner 14 for 14, Dudley 11 for 11, Viloria 7 for 7, Pyburn 7 for 8, Baker 14 for 15 (2 aces), Neyens 18 for 19 (1 ace).

Sets: Dudley 104 (38 assists), Felt 18 (3 assists), Pyburn 11 (3 assists), Viloria 6 (2 assists), Baker 5 (1 assist), Thurner 4 (1 assist), Swanda 4 (1 assist), Heide 4, Umthun 2, Neyens 2.

Digs: Pyburn 24, Thurner 22, Dudley 20, Viloria 11, Baker 11, Felt 9, Swanda 3, Neyens 3, Heide 1.

Blocks: Dudley 5, Pyburn 3, Swanda 2.

Serve receive: Thurner 19 for 19, Felt 4 for 4, Viloria 9 for 9, Umthun 2 for 2, Pyburn 17 for 18, Neyens 1 for 1.

Marjamaa hits milestone

In addition to surpassing 1,000 set assists, Marjamaa served seven aces in the win over the Cardinals.

Leah Schwartz had 15 kills while Olivia Yliniemi (9) and Tara Hendrickson (6) combined for 15 kills. Aimee Lake had 12 digs and two ace serves, Cierra Ahlf had 11 digs, Hendrickson had two ace blocks, and Schwartz and Yliniemi served two aces apiece for Menahga.

Tabetha Allen and Kiera Dumpprope had three kills and two blocks apiece as Staples-Motley fell to 5-18 on the season.

Casey Volkmann's 14 kills, Ellie Miron's 11 kills and four blocks, Kennedy Gravelle's 10 kills and six blocks, and Ashley Adams' seven blocks helped W-DC cap off an undefeated season in conference play with the sweep over Menahga.

Schwartz, Ahlf and Hendrickson had four kills apiece while Yliniemi, Annie Lake and Hendrickson had two ace blocks each to lead the Braves. Marjamaa had 15 set assists and Schwartz served two aces. Annie Lake (11), Schwartz (9), Aimee Lake (8) and Ahlf (8) combined for 36 digs.

W-DC, which remained in the No. 6 spot in this week's state Class A poll, improved to 7-0 in the conference and 19-4 overall while the Braves fell to 3-4 in the conference and 11-12 overall. Henning, New York Mills and Sebeka tied for second place in the Park Region Conference at 5-2 while Verndale (2-5), Pillager (1-6) and Bertha-Hewitt (0-7) rounded out the standings.

Menahga statistics vs. Staples-Motley

Kills: Schwartz 15, Yliniemi 9, Hendrickson 6, Heegard 3, Marjamaa 1, Ahlf 1.

Service aces: Marjamaa 7, Schwartz 2, Yliniemi 2, Ai. Lake 2.

Set assists: Marjamaa 27, Ahlf 1.

Block aces: Hendrickson 2.

Digs: Ai. Lake 12, Ahlf 11, Schwartz 9, Marjamaa 6, An. Lake 3, Yliniemi 1, Heegard 1, Hendrickson 1.

Menahga statistics vs. Wadena-Deer Creek

Kills: Schwartz 4, Ahlf 4, Hendrickson 4, Yliniemi 3, An. Lake 2, Ai. Lake 1.

Service aces: Schwartz 2, Ai. Lake 1.

Set assists: Marjamaa 15, Schwartz 2, Ai. Lake 1.

Block aces: Yliniemi 2, An. Lake 2, Hendrickson 2, Schwartz 1, Ahlf 1.

Digs: An. Lake 11, Schwartz 9, Ai. Lake 8, Ahlf 8, Yliniemi 3, Marjamaa 2, Hendrickson 2.